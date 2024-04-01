Others

National Esports Championships To Start From April 18

The tournament will feature a prize pool of USD 1 million to be distributed among the top eight teams in each game title and category for the first time

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Photo%3A%20X%2F%20%40DOTA2
The online qualifiers of NESC will be played in a double-elimination format. Photo: X/ @DOTA2
info_icon

The National Esports Championships (NESC) will start on April 18, the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) announced on Monday. (More Sports News)

The NESC will provide a platform for players across India to demonstrate their prowess in DOTA 2 (Open), eFootball (Open), and Counter-Strike 2 in the open and female categories.

The online qualifiers, set to commence from April 18, will be played in a double-elimination format.

Old Trafford - X/@ManUtd
Man United-Backed Five-A-Side Football Tournament In 6 Indian Cities; Check Venues

BY PTI

The winners will advance to the regional qualifiers wherein they will compete against other Asian countries to secure their berth for the global finals of the 16th World Esports Championships (WEC), starting on November 11 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Organised by the International Esports Federation (IESF), the WEC 2024 will witness a total of 609 teams representing their countries across five game titles — Counter Strike 2 (Open and Female), Dota2, eFootball series, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Open and Female), and PUBG MOBILE.

The tournament will feature a prize pool of USD 1 million to be distributed among the top eight teams in each game title and category for the first time.

"After a historic 2023, where India made its debut at the Asian Games 2022, we are excited to embark on a new year of opportunities with the NESC 2024," EFSI President Vinod Tiwari said in a media release.

Advertisement

"Last year, we hosted the country's inaugural female CS:GO qualifiers, where the winning team made it all the way to the Asian qualifiers. This time, we anticipate even greater achievements from our country’s talented female athletes," he added. Sporting director Dieter Hecking joked that every goal he scores “brings another million.”

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9
      2. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Attains Career-High ATP Ranking; Mirabai Chanu Set To Book Olympic Berth
      3. 'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series
      4. Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity
      5. Women's League Cup: Arsenal Win Record 7th Title, End Chelsea's Quadruple Hopes
      6. Hop, Skip, Slip: Navigating Alliances With Nitish Kumar-Led Party
      7. April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL
      8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE: Delhi CM Brought To Tihar Jail; ED Says He Named Atishi During Questioning