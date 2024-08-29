Other Sports

MMA Banned In Afghanistan: Combat Sport 'Incompatible With Islamic Law' And Too Violent, Says Taliban

Afghanistan have banned mixed martial arts (MMA) with the Taliban government labelling one of the fastest-growing sports in the country "problematic with respect to sharia" law

The order to ban MMA was passed down by Afghanistan's morality police in the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice following an investigation into the sport's compliance with Islamic law.

The order to ban MMA was passed down by Afghanistan's morality police in the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice following an investigation into the sport's compliance with Islamic law.

"It was found that the sport is problematic with respect to sharia and it has many aspects which are contradictory to the teachings of Islam," the Taliban's General Directorate on Physical Education and Sport said in a statement shared with AFP news agency Wednesday.

"That’s why this decision has been made."

A day earlier, a Taliban official told local broadcaster TOLOnews that MMA was too violent and posed a risk of death.

MMA In Afghanistan

In a cricket-crazed country, Mixed Martial Arts has managed to win a dedicated fan following with adventurous and enterprising youths -- in search of new avenues and literally fighting for a good life -- taking up the sport with gusto.

The sport's governing in the country was founded in 2008 and fighting leagues like the Afghanistan Fighting Championship (AFC) and Truly Grand Fighting Championship (TGFC) continued to grow.

Ahmad Wali Hotak, one of the leading Afghani MMA fighters, in 2022 managed to hold a press conference in Kabul to promote his fight in Russia.

'The Warrior' won his fight and upon his return to Afghanistan, the 34-year-old was even seen taking celebratory photographs with government officials.

It's also worth taking note that four of the 11 Afghans who competed at the just concluded Paris Olympic Games, either as part of the Refugee Olympic contingent or representing the country, have their allegiance to martial arts.

What Does The New Law Says?

The decision to ban MMA comes on the heels of the recent ratification of a morality law and the subsequent formalising of many rules, covering behaviour to dress to social interactions.

The 35-article law announced by the justice ministry includes stipulations on men's clothing, beard length, bans on homosexuality, animal fighting, playing of music in public, etc.

The new law also prohibits women from speaking in public or showing their faces outside their homes.

It's also worth noting that earlier this year, the Taliban reintroduced public flogging and stoning of women for adultery. Taliban returned to power in 2021.

