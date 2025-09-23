Keegan Bradley 'Not Concerned' Over Europe's Ryder Cup Pay Stance

The Ryder Cup begins on Friday, with Team USA hoping to clinch the title on home soil at Bethpage Black

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Keegan Bradley
Team USA's captain Keegan Bradley
info_icon

Team USA captain Keegan Bradley says he is "not concerned" about Team Europe's stance on their Ryder Cup pay, claiming he wanted to bring the competition into "today's age".

The Ryder Cup begins on Friday, with Team USA hoping to clinch the title on home soil at Bethpage Black.

Team USA's players are each being paid $500,000 for their participation, though at least $300,000 of that must be donated to charity, while Team Europe are not receiving a financial incentive.

It has been suggested that by taking payment, it appears the Ryder Cup means more to Europe than the USA, but Bradley quickly dismissed that notion.

"I don't really get that," Bradley said. "I'm not concerned about what Europe does or what they think. I'm concerned about what my team is doing.

"I was tasked with a job the PGA of America asked me to do, and this was what we decided. We wanted to bring the Ryder Cup into today's age, and we felt like this was the best way to do it.

"We copied a lot of what the Presidents Cup does. We did the best we could, and I think a lot of good is going to come from this. I think the players are going to do a lot of good with this money, and I think it's great.

Related Content
Related Content

"The players are really good people and are going to do a lot of good things."

Luke Donald claimed on Monday that his team made the choice not to receive payment for the Cup, but Bradley reiterated that it was a way to modernise the competition.

"The PGA of America came to me; they wanted to bring the Ryder Cup into the present day," Bradley added.

"The charity dollars hadn't changed since 1999, and they asked me to sort of shepherd their way into making it into 2025."

The last Ryder Cup in 2023 took place in Rome, producing a 16½-11½ win for Team Europe – their seventh consecutive victory on home soil.

Meanwhile, the last Ryder Cup played on US soil, in 2021, saw a 19-9 win for the USA, the largest margin of victory in the modern era of the event (since 1979).

Team USA have not failed to win on home soil since 2012, when the European team clinched a dramatic 14½-13½ victory at Medinah.

Bradley is confident that they can hold off Team Europe, though, and is particularly happy with the condition of Bethpage Black ahead of Friday's start.

"I think we sort of look at the analytical data and how our players perform at their best, and we set the course up accordingly," he said.

"One of the great things is being a captain is to have a say in how the course is set up.

"I've played this course 50 to 100 times, and this is probably the best condition I've ever seen it." 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Pakistan Send Half Of Sri Lankan Team Back To Dressing Room

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Karnataka Name KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna In Probables List

  3. Former Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Dies Aged 92

  4. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. New Zealand Legend Ross Taylor Performs Samoa Dance On Return From Retirement - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Recurring Landslides, Flash Floods Leave Farmers Devastated

  2. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  3. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

  4. Mehbooba Mufti, others Under House Arrest On The Day Of Hurriyat Leader Abdul Gani Bhat’s Funeral

  5. Kolkata Weekly Weather Forecast: Rainy Days, Humidity and Temperatures Up To 32°C

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  2. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  3. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  4. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  5. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

World News

  1. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

  2. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  3. China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

  4. Putin: Russia to Honor Nuclear Arms Limits for One Year After New START Pact Expires in February

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures