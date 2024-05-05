Other Sports

ISSF World Cup Baku: Vivaan Kapoor Bows Out In Shoot-Off, India's Title Dream Ends

Vivaan Kapoor shot 120 in the qualification round to get into a three-way shoot-off for the sixth and final qualifying spot with Ireland's former junior world champion Ian O'Sullivan, besides Coward-Holley

ISSF
Trap shooting at the ISSF World Cup 2024 in Baku. Photo: ISSF
Indian trap shooters failed to enter the title round of the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Baku after Vivaan Kapoor bowed out 2-3 in a shoot-off with Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Matthew John Coward-Holley of Great Britain. (More Sports News)

Vivaan shot 120 in qualification round to get into a three-way shoot-off for the sixth and final qualifying spot with Ireland's former junior world champion Ian O'Sullivan, besides Coward-Holley.

While Ian missed his very first shot to exit first, Vivaan kept fighting only to miss his third shot as Coward-Holley nailed all three targets to go through.

The ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championships for Rifle & Pistol began Friday. - Photo: X/ @issf_official
ISSF Final Olympic Qualification: Palak, Sainyam keep India on course for 20th Paris quota

BY PTI

Vivaan had to settle for the seventh place.

Besides Vivaan, Prithviraj Tondaiman (score 117, rank 24th) and Bhowneesh Mendiratta (score 116, rank 39th) also had a disappointing outing in men's trap event.

In women's trap event, Rajeshwari Kumari (score 108) finished a disappointing 23rd, while Shreyasi Singh (score 107, rank 29th), Manish Keer (score 105, rank 38th) were further back in the list.

