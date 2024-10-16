Other Sports

ISSF Shooting WC 2024: Simranpreet Kaur Brar Reflects On Shortcomings, Vows To Improve

Eight competitors vied for medals in the final, with Brar finishing sixth, while her fellow Indian shooter, Rhythm Sangwan, narrowly missed the bronze medal and finished fourth

Indias Simranpreet Kaur Brar (R) with other participants. Outlook Jagdish Yadav
India's Simranpreet Kaur Brar (R) with other participants of the 25m pistol women's final in the ISSF Shooting World Cup Final 2024 in New Delhi. Photo: Outlook | Jagdish Yadav
info_icon

Simranpreet Kaur Brar remained composed despite finishing sixth in the Women's 25m Pistol final at the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2024 in New Delhi on Wednesday. Reflecting on her performance at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Brar expressed her determination to come back stronger. (More Sports News)

"Everyone works hard and aims to give their best. I also gave my best. I'll work harder and improve my performance next time," Brar said after her elimination in the third shoot-off.

Eight competitors vied for medals in the final, with Brar finishing sixth, while her fellow Indian shooter, Rhythm Sangwan, narrowly missed the bronze medal and finished fourth.

While disheartened by the fact that neither she nor Sangwan could secure a medal, the 20-year-old Brar remained philosophical and acknowledged the fine margins in sports. "Sometimes it's about hard work, sometimes it's about luck. What you’re feeling at the moment can impact your results," she reflected.

India's shooter Akhil Sheoran (R) with officials and competitors at the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2024. - Photo: Outlook | Jagdish Yadav
ISSF Shooting WC Final 2024: Akhil Sheoran Settles With Bronze, Gets India's Second Medal

BY Jagdish Yadav

Brar also highlighted the rigorous training regime she and the other shooters have been following, involving 4 to 5 hours of shooting practice and two hours of physical training daily. However, she stressed the need for even more technical refinement.

"We need to become more technically strong. I believe increasing our training hours could help us achieve better results", she said.

Despite sharing the stage with formidable opponents, including South Korea's Olympic gold medallist Yang Jiin, Brar said she wasn’t fazed by the competition.

Simranpreet was not very nervous while sharing the stage with Olympic gold medallist Yang Jiin of South Korea. Yang Jiin gained popularity after bagging the gold medal in the Women's 25m Pistol without using any specialized equipment.

However, Brar rejected any suggestion that she was under pressure. "I didn’t feel anything special. I just enjoy playing," she remarked.

Brar also rooted for Sangwan during the event, but Sangwan faltered in the fifth shoot-off, narrowly missing out on a podium finish. Still, Brar took the defeat in stride, saying, "This is the nature of sports - someone wins, someone loses."

Looking ahead, Brar is already focused on her next challenge, the National Games, where she is confident about improving her performance.

