India's Pranavi Urs Finishes T-3 At Dormy Open Helsingborg

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs came tantalisingly close to her maiden Ladies European Tour title before a late double bogey ruined those dreams as she settled for a Tied-third finish at the Dormy Open Helsingborg here

Helsingborg (Sweden), Jun 2: Indian golfer Pranavi Urs came tantalisingly close to her maiden Ladies European Tour title before a late double bogey ruined those dreams as she settled for a Tied-third finish at the Dormy Open Helsingborg here. (More Sports News)

Playing her first season on the LET, the 21-year-old had a double bogey on the Par-4 16th. She fought back with a birdie-birdie finish but ended with a 10-under total.

It is, however, Pranavi's best-ever finish on the LET. She was bidding to join Aditi Ashok (five wins) and Diksha Dagar (two wins) as the only Indians to have won on the LET.

It was a fine week for Indian golfers as Tvesa Malik shot 68 in the final round to add to 70-71 and sign off at Tied-10th.

While Paris Olympics-bound Diksha carded a 69 after 70-71 on the first two days and was Tied-13th. Vani Kapoor had missed the cut.

Pranavi fell one short of the playoff between amateur Helen Briem of Germany and French star Perrine Delacour.

Delacour got a birdie on the first play-off hole which was the 18th, and won the title, leaving Briem with the second place.

A birdie on the 17th meant Pranavi needed an eagle on the 18th to get into a play-off.

She managed only a birdie and moved up to Tied-3rd with Denmark’s Nicole Broch Estrup (68), who birdied four times in her last seven holes.

Pranavi, who won the Order of merit on her home Tour, the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour in 2022, was fifth in Lalla Meryem Cup and then seventh at the Aramco Team Series in Korea.

“This week has been pretty bad because of my back, I had to withdraw last week. That’s taken a little toll on my back but hopefully,” Pranavi, who had had said a day earlier

Her boyfriend Karandeep Kochhar, who plays on the Indian and Asian Tours, was caddying for Pranavi.

