NBA Finals: Indiana Pacers Ride Dominant Bench Performance To 2-1 Lead Over Oklahoma City Thunder

Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 11, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

