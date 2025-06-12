Other Sports

NBA Finals: Indiana Pacers Ride Dominant Bench Performance To 2-1 Lead Over Oklahoma City Thunder

History says the Pacers are in control of the series now; in the 41 previous NBA Finals that were tied at a game apiece, the Game 3 winner went on to hoist the trophy 33 times - an 80.5% clip

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder
Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 11, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points off the bench, Tyrese Haliburton added 22 and the Indiana Pacers reclaimed the lead in the NBA Finals by beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107 in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Haliburton also had 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Pacers, who got 21 points from Pascal Siakam and enjoyed a whopping 49-18 edge in bench points. The Pacers, who lost Game 2 in Oklahoma City, improved to 10-0 since mid-March in the game immediately following a loss.

Jalen Williams scored 26 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24 and Chet Holmgren had 20 for the Thunder, who led by five entering the fourth.

Game 4 is in Indiana on Friday night.

History says the Pacers are in control of the series now; in the 41 previous NBA Finals that were tied at a game apiece, the Game 3 winner went on to hoist the trophy 33 times - an 80.5% clip.

It was back-and-forth much of the way, at times looking like an absolute classic. There were 15 ties. To put that in perspective, there were 13 ties in the five-game entirety of last year’s finals between Boston and Dallas.

TJ McConnell finished with 10 points, five assists and five steals for Indiana. Since all those stats started being charted, nobody had ever come off the bench and done all that in an NBA Finals game.

The Pacers' Aaron Nesmith fouled Alex Caruso - a hard foul, for certain - with 2:35 left, and officials took a long look to determine if it met the criteria for a flagrant foul. A common foul was the final call and instead of two free throws plus the ball, there were just two free throws for Caruso. He made both, cutting the lead to 110-104.

But the Pacers - at home in an NBA Finals game for the first time in 25 years - kept control the rest of the way.

PHOTOS

