Other Sports

India At Paris Olympics 2024, Day 10: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 5. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here

Lakshya Sen during his mens singles Round of 16 badminton match. PTI Photo
India's Lakshya Sen during his men's singles Round of 16 badminton match against compatriot HS Prannoy at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon

Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines on Day 10 (August 5) of the Paris Olympics. The spotlight, however, will be on Lakshya Sen as he vies for the bronze medal. Other Indian stars will also take to their respective fields and look to make their mark. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The final day of shooting at the Paris Olympics will see Indian skeet shooters Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan compete in the mixed team qualification round. The medal rounds for this event are also scheduled for later in the day.

In track & field events, all the eyes will be on Avinash Sable competing in the men’s 3000m steeplechase heats for a spot in the final. Meanwhile, Kiran Pahal will run in first round heats in women's 400m event.

The Indian women's table tennis team, led by Manika Batra, will begin their campaign in the round of 16. India's sailing team will bring the curtains down on their Olympic journey after the final two races, having already been eliminated from contention for the medals.

Wrestling will take centre stage with Nisha Dahiya in action in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 68 kg.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh (second left) watches as the umpire Sean Rapaport speaks to Britain's Sam Ward (13) during the men's quarter-final hockey match at the Paris Olympics on Sunday (August 4). - AP
Hockey India Complain About GB Goalie's 'Video Tablet', Amit Rohidas Red Card At Paris 2024

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Paris Olympics 2024, Day 10: Today's Full Schedule

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 5. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here -

Time Sport Event Round Team/Athlete
12.30 pm Shooting Skeet Mixed Team Qualification Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
1.30 pm Table tennis Women's Team Round of 16 India vs Romania
3.45 pm Sailing Women's Dinghy ILCA 6 Race Race 9 Nethra Kumanan
3.57 pm Athletics Women's 400m Round 1 Kiran Pahal
4.53 pm Sailing Women's Dinghy ILCA 6 Race Race 10 Nethra Kumanan
6.00 pm Badminton Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match Lakshya Sen
6.15 pm Sailing Men's Dinghy Race 9 Vishnu Saravanan
6.40 pm Wrestling Women's Freestyle 68kg Round of 16 Nisha Dahiya
7.20 pm Sailing Men's Dinghy Race 10 Vishnu Saravanan
10.50 pm Athletics Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 2 Avinash Sable

Events To Watch Out For

Athletics: Men's pole vault

Athletics: Women's 800 m

Athletics: Women's 5000 m

Athletics: Women's Discus throw

Badminton: Women's singles

Badminton: Men's singles

Basketball: 3x3 Men

Basketball: 3x3 Women

Canoeing: Men's kayak cross

Canoeing: Women's kayak cross

Cycling: Women's team sprint

Gymnastics: Men's parallel bars

Gymnastics: Men's horizontal bar

Gymnastics: Women's balance beam

Gymnastics: Women's floor

Shooting: Men's 25 m rapid fire pistol

Shooting: Mixed skeet team

Surfing: Men's shortboard

Surfing: Women's shortboard

Triathlon: Mixed relay

Where to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 10 at Paris Olympics 2024?

JioCinema is broadcasting the Paris Olympics 2024 in India on television. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.

On the internet, you can live stream the match on JioCinema app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Vandersay Rips Through India As Sri Lanka Snatch Series Lead
  2. Sri Lanka Tour Of England: Zak Crawley, Dillon Pennington To Miss Test Series
  3. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Beat India By 32 Runs, Take Unassailable 1-0 Lead In Series
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Highlights: Men In Blue Go Down By 32 Runs As Hosts Take Lead In Series
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL Series Decider
Football News
  1. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
  2. English Premier League: Slot Seeking Improvements From Liverpool Squad Despite Pre-Season Success
  3. English Premier League: Manchester United Owners 'Eager' To Do Business, Says Erik Ten Hag
  4. English Premier League: Alvarez 'Absolutely Man City's Player', Says Guardiola Amid Atletico Links
  5. Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid: Victor Double Gives Flick First El Clasico Win
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Paolini, Errani Claim Historic Gold With Impressive Comeback Win
  2. Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Completes Career Golden Slam After Gold Medal Glory
  3. Washington Open 2024: Marie Bouzkova Upsets Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final
  4. Paris Olympics Day 9, Top Pic: Novak Djokovic Wins Elusive Gold Medal On Phillipe Chatrier
  5. Paris Olympics: Emotional Novak Djokovic Put 'Everything On Line' To Secure Gold Medal
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh Wonders About Final Curtain As Indian Hockey Team Eyes Semifinal Glory At Paris 2024
  2. Hockey India Complain About GB Goalie's 'Video Tablet', Amit Rohidas Red Card At Paris 2024
  3. India Vs Great Britain, Quarter-Final: PR Sreejesh's Incredible Save, Priceless Celebration At Paris Olympics Sends Internet Into Frenzy - Watch
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Dhanraj Pillay Applauds PR Sreejesh, Hopes For India To Win Gold
  5. IND VS GB, Men's Hockey QFs Paris Olympics 2024: Clinical India Beat Great Britain In Shoot-Out To Enter Semifinals - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K BJP To Celebrate 5th Anniversary Of Article 370 Abrogation With Rally; PDP, DPAP To Protest
  2. Delhi Police Arrested Parsvnath Landmark CEO Sanjeev Jain After Chasing For 60 Km
  3. Mayawati Opposes Supreme Court’s Verdict On SC Sub-classification
  4. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Kin Alleges SP Leaders Offered Money To Settle Case; BJP Delegation Pays Visit
  5. TMC Directs Minister To Resign After Video Of Abusing Female Officer Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Donate To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Victims Of Wayanad Landslides
  2. 'Indian 2' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Kamal Haasan Starrer
  3. Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Nikhil Patel On The Ground Of 'Cruelty'-Report
  4. Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
US News
  1. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  2. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  3. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  4. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
  5. 'Sandwich With A Claw' Is New Yorkers’ Current Favorite Chicken Sandwich. Here’s Where To Find
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Shells Israeli Military Site; Houthis Claim Attack On Cargo In Gulf Of Aden
  2. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  3. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  4. Jordan's Top Diplomat To Make Rare Visit To Iran As Regional Tensions Soar
  5. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs