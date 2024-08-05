Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines on Day 10 (August 5) of the Paris Olympics. The spotlight, however, will be on Lakshya Sen as he vies for the bronze medal. Other Indian stars will also take to their respective fields and look to make their mark. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
The final day of shooting at the Paris Olympics will see Indian skeet shooters Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan compete in the mixed team qualification round. The medal rounds for this event are also scheduled for later in the day.
In track & field events, all the eyes will be on Avinash Sable competing in the men’s 3000m steeplechase heats for a spot in the final. Meanwhile, Kiran Pahal will run in first round heats in women's 400m event.
The Indian women's table tennis team, led by Manika Batra, will begin their campaign in the round of 16. India's sailing team will bring the curtains down on their Olympic journey after the final two races, having already been eliminated from contention for the medals.
Wrestling will take centre stage with Nisha Dahiya in action in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 68 kg.
India Paris Olympics 2024, Day 10: Today's Full Schedule
Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 5. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here -
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|Round
|Team/Athlete
|12.30 pm
|Shooting
|Skeet Mixed Team
|Qualification
|Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
|1.30 pm
|Table tennis
|Women's Team
|Round of 16
|India vs Romania
|3.45 pm
|Sailing
|Women's Dinghy ILCA 6 Race
|Race 9
|Nethra Kumanan
|3.57 pm
|Athletics
|Women's 400m
|Round 1
|Kiran Pahal
|4.53 pm
|Sailing
|Women's Dinghy ILCA 6 Race
|Race 10
|Nethra Kumanan
|6.00 pm
|Badminton
|Men's Singles
|Bronze Medal Match
|Lakshya Sen
|6.15 pm
|Sailing
|Men's Dinghy
|Race 9
|Vishnu Saravanan
|6.40 pm
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 68kg
|Round of 16
|Nisha Dahiya
|7.20 pm
|Sailing
|Men's Dinghy
|Race 10
|Vishnu Saravanan
|10.50 pm
|Athletics
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|Round 1 - Heat 2
|Avinash Sable
Events To Watch Out For
Athletics: Men's pole vault
Athletics: Women's 800 m
Athletics: Women's 5000 m
Athletics: Women's Discus throw
Badminton: Women's singles
Badminton: Men's singles
Basketball: 3x3 Men
Basketball: 3x3 Women
Canoeing: Men's kayak cross
Canoeing: Women's kayak cross
Cycling: Women's team sprint
Gymnastics: Men's parallel bars
Gymnastics: Men's horizontal bar
Gymnastics: Women's balance beam
Gymnastics: Women's floor
Shooting: Men's 25 m rapid fire pistol
Shooting: Mixed skeet team
Surfing: Men's shortboard
Surfing: Women's shortboard
Triathlon: Mixed relay
Where to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 10 at Paris Olympics 2024?
JioCinema is broadcasting the Paris Olympics 2024 in India on television. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.
On the internet, you can live stream the match on JioCinema app and website.