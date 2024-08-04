Taking strong objection to the umpiring decisions in the India vs Great Britain quarter-final, Hockey India (HI) has officially brought it up with the Paris Olympics organizers. The move comes despite India's thrilling penalty shoot-out win, during which Amit Rohidas was controversially handed a red card. (Highlights | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)
"Hockey India has officially raised concerns about the quality of umpiring and decision-making in the ongoing Paris Olympic Games 2024 (men's tournament). The complaint focuses on a critical match between India and Great Britain, where several inconsistencies in officiating potentially influenced the game's outcome," a media release from HI stated.
The issues highlighted by HI include "inconsistent video umpire reviews, particularly regarding the red-card decision for an Indian player (Rohidas), which has eroded trust in the video review system".
The other issues raised are the coaching of the Great Britain goalkeeper Ollie Payne from behind the goalpost during the shoot-out, and the use of a video tablet by Payne during the shoot-out.
"These incidents have undermined confidence in the officiating process among players, coaches, and fans. Hockey India calls for a thorough review of these matters to uphold the integrity of the sport and ensure fair play in future matches," the statement added.
India marched into the Olympics semi-final on the back of a gritty win, during which they played more than 40 minutes with just 10 players on the field. Key defender Amit Rohidas was given the marching order in the 17th minute for hitting an opposition player with his stick.