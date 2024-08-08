Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Day 12 Round-Up: Heartbreaks, Embarrassment, Defeat And Hope

The biggest heartbreak of the day was Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified ahead of her summit clash against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt after being found 100gm overweight at the morning weigh-in

India At Paris Olympics 2024 Athletics AP Photo
India's Sarvesh Anil Kushare competes in the men's high jump qualification of the athletics event at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Antonin Thuillier/Pool Photo via AP)
info_icon

India endured one of its most tumultuous and disappointing days in the ongoing Olympic Games here after Vinesh Phogat lost a sure-shot medal owing to disqualification, fellow wrestler Antim Panghal found herself in a soup following a disciplinary breach and celebrated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu ended medal-less.  (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Adding to the woes was the consistently poor show by the country's track-and-field contingent which seems to be banking solely on defending javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra to deliver a medal.

Chopra will aim for a historic second Olympic gold on Thursday evening after topping the qualification on Tuesday.

The country's medal tally remained at three, all bronze secured by the shooters.

The biggest heartbreak of the day was Vinesh, who was disqualified ahead of her summit clash against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt after being found 100gm overweight at the morning weigh-in.

The devastated 29-year-old has appealed against the decision and demanded that she be considered for a joint silver after being replaced in the final by Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to her in the semifinals. Lopez lost to Hildebrandt in the final.

Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men's javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics. - AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13: Will India Win Any Medal Today? Medal Prospects On August 8

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist Mirabai's fourth-place finish in the 49kg division was another dampener as she failed to be anywhere close to her best in the field.

Mirabai lifted a total of 199kg (88kg+111kg) at the South Paris Arena, which was 3kg less than what she heaved at the Tokyo Olympics -- 202 kg for a silver medal.

She could manage only three valid lifts out of six attempts and two of these came in the clean and jerk section.

If the poor performance was not enough, Antim Panghal ensured that the country had reasons to feel embarrassed too.

Panghal and her entire entourage is being flown back from Paris after the young wrestler handed her official accreditation card to her sister who was caught by security while leaving the Games Village.

Panghal had crashed out of the Games after losing her opening bout in the women's 53kg category during the day.

"The Indian Olympic Association has decided to fly wrestler Antim and her support staff back after a disciplinary breach was brought to IOA’s notice by the French authorities," an IOA statement said.

According to a source, Panghal was at the hotel where her coach Bhagat Singh and sparring partner Vikas, who is actually her coach, were staying.

She asked her sister to go to the Games Village and come back with some of her belongings.

"Her sister was caught for impersonation and was taken to a police station to record her statement," said the source.

The 19-year-old U20 world champion was also called by police to record her statement.

If that was not enough, her personal support staff -- Vikas and Bhagat -- travelled in an inebriated state in a taxi and refused to pay the driver, who then called the police.

Disappointment in track and field

Avinash Sable failed to keep pace with the best in the business as he finished 11th in the men's 3000m steeplechase final race here.

The 29-year-old Sable clocked 8 minutes 14.18 seconds while crossing the finish line after running in the lead briefly in the dramatic race. Sable had recently broken his own national record with a time of 8:09.91 seconds at the Paris Diamond League.

He has been training abroad for a long time in preparation for the Paris Games on funding from the government.

Triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Abdulla Aboobacker also disappointed by failing to reach the finals after producing disappointing performances of 16.25m and 16.49m respectively.

Chitravel finished a poor 27th and Abdulla ended up at 21st out of 32 competitors.

Chitravel holds the national record of 17.37m while Aboobacker has a personal best of 17.19m.

National record holder 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji also failed to book an automatic semifinal spot after finishing seventh with a below-par time in her round one heat race .

The Olympic debutant, who is the first Indian to compete in 100m hurdles in the Games, clocked 13.16 seconds in heat number four to finish 35th overall out of 40 total runners.

The 24-year-old's national record stands at 12.78 seconds.

Experienced Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani too failed to impress on the global stage as she made a qualification round exit with an extremely poor performance.

The 31-year-old national record holder opened her event with 55.81m and could not improve upon that mark in her next two attempts, which measured 53.22m and 53.55m, to finish at 15th among 16 competitors in Group A and 26th overall.

Advertisement

TT campaign over

India's table tennis campaign came to an end after the women's team of Manika batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath lost to Germany in the quarterfinals. The Indian team was bested 1-3 by the Germans.

Medal hopes from hockey

The men's hockey team will take on Spain in the bronze medal playoff on Thursday. The challenge for the Indians would be to shake off the disappointment of their heartbreaking 2-3 loss to Germany in the semifinals.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  2. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  3. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
  4. Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
  5. IND Vs SL 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Calls For 'Serious' Look Into Batting Against Spin After Series Loss
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  2. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  4. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  5. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Passes Away At 80
  2. RBI Maintains Retains Repo Rate At 6.5% For 9th Straight Time
  3. Haryana: Security Beefed Up, Internet Cut In Sirsa Amid Tensions Over Death Of Dera Jagmalwali Chief
  4. All Indian Visa Application Centres In Bangladesh Closed Till Further Notice Amid Unrest
  5. Rajasthan: 3-Time MLA And Tribal Leader Amrit Lal Meena Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
Entertainment News
  1. Vikram Bhatt Recalls Dino Morea And Bipasha Basu Fighting On The Sets Of 'Raaz', Reveals Their Relationship Was 'Falling Apart'
  2. BTS Agency Issues A Statement Again On Suga's Drunk Driving Incident: We Apologize For Having Conveyed Misinformation
  3. Mrunal Thakur REACTS To Instagram Post Resharing Her Old Statement About Being 'Madly In Love' With Virat Kohli
  4. Yash Begins Filming For 'Toxic', Says 'The Journey Begins'
  5. Rumoured Couple Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala To Get Engaged Today? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  2. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  3. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  4. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  5. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
World News
  1. WHO To Declare MPox Outbreak A Global Emergency? UN Body Calls Urgent Meet | What We Know
  2. Sunita Williams Could Return Home In SpaceX's Crew Dragon In February 2025, Says NASA
  3. Bangladeshi Actor Shanto, His Father Lynched: Reports
  4. Tunisia President Saied Sacks Another Prime Minister Without Explanation
  5. 'Heartbroken That I Can't See, Hug My Mother': Sheikh Hasina's Daughter Saima Wazed
Latest Stories
  1. Rajasthan: 3-Time MLA And Tribal Leader Amrit Lal Meena Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
  2. Rumoured Couple Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala To Get Engaged Today? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Question Paper Yet To Be Prepared': NBEMS Dismisses NEET-PG Paper Leak Claims
  4. Kolkata Cafe Blast: 1 Injured After Blast At Jodhpur Park Cafe In South Kolkata, Probe Underway
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Interim Govt Led By Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus To Take Oath Today | Top Points
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Avinash Sable's Medal Dream Ends With 11th Finish In 3000m Steeplechase - In Pics
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Retires; Indian Golfers In Action Soon; Neeraj Chopra Eyes To Defend His Javelin Gold