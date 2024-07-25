India Archery At Paris Olympics: Tarundeep Rai Finishes 14th In Ranking Round

Indian archer Tarundeep Rai finished 14th in the men's individual recurve archery ranking round at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday (July 25). (More Sports News)
Team India finished third in the standings with 2013 points. Dhiraj Bommadevera finished fourth with 681 points. Tarundeep Rai ended 14th with 674 points. Meanwhile, Pravin Jadhav secured the 39th place with 658 points.
One of the most experienced campaigners at the Games, Tarundeep Rai is appearing in the Olympics for the fourth time and is seeking his maiden medal this time.
It's a "now-or-never situation for me", he said in an interview with PTI ahead of the archery ranking rounds in Paris. 40-year-old Indian archer has claimed medals in medals in every championship at the global and continental level, but he is yet to leave a mark in the Olympics.
By now, the veteran archer from Sikkim has nine World Cup medals, including three gold, a silver and a bronze in Asian Games, two silver and a bronze in the Asian Championships.