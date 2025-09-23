Golf: Team USA's Scottie Scheffler Shrugs Off Ryder Cup Expectations

Scottie Scheffler played down the pressure of being the world number one heading into the Ryder Cup, claiming the expectations are "wasted space in my brain".
Scheffler has already picked up six wins in 2025, including two major titles at the PGA Championship and The Open, as well as the BMW Championship and Procore Championship in the last two months.
It will be the second time he steps out in the tournament as the world number one, but he does not believe there should be a higher expectation placed on him because of his ranking.
The 29-year-old will be playing in his third Ryder Cup, having won the title with Team USA in 2021 before losing out in Rome two years ago.
"I don't think about expectations. I don't bother with that kind of stuff because it's unimportant to me," Scheffler said on Tuesday.
"What I focus on when I show up to tournaments is my preparation, and I have prepared for this tournament. I'm ready to go out and compete, and when I step up there on Friday, I can tell myself on the tee on that I did every last little thing that I could in order to play well, when it's time to go do what I love to do, and that's compete and have fun.
"I'm excited to be able to play in front of a home crowd. I truly don't think about expectations or anything like that. That's wasted space in my brain."
Bryson DeChambeau is back in Team USA after a four-year absence, having won the Ryder Cup in both 2018 and 2021, both on home soil.
Apart from The Open, in which he missed the cut, DeChambeau has finished in the top 10 at majors this year, including a tied second-place finish at the PGA Championship.
And Scheffler is delighted to have the 32-year-old back in the team, believing he can have a big impact on the USA's performance.
"I think Bryson is a tremendous competitor and a great partner, as well," he added. "He's a great guy, a good friend and brings a lot of energy.
"People love him, and he loves the opportunity to represent his country. He's a multiple-time US Open winner, and that means a lot to him, as does being an American.
"I'm excited to kind of unleash him this week."
And Xander Schauffele echoed that sentiment, claiming DeChambeau could be a difference maker this weekend.
"I was telling Keegan [Bradley, Team USA captain] that I felt like he [DeChambeau] could be the difference for us, in a strange way," Schauffele said.
"Feeding into the fans, the style of golf that he plays and this is his arena. He views himself like a gladiator golfer, and this is as big as it gets.
"I'm excited to see what he can do, hopefully get a lot of points up on the board."
The Ryder Cup begins on Friday at Bethpage Black in New York.