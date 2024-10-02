Other Sports

Global Chess League 2024 Preview: Elite Chess Titans Clash In London!

A host of Indian players like R Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, R Vaishali, D Harika, who were part of the double gold-winning contingent at the chess Olympiad in Budapest recently, will also be competing in the GCL

Hungary Chess Olympiad 2024, 45th edition of the Chess Olympiad_12
Representative image of Global Chess League 2024. Photo: File
info_icon

Several of the world's strongest chess players will vie for top honours when the six-team Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, the only professional sports league where men and women compete together, commences in London on Thursday. (Live Streaming | More Sports News)

A joint venture between the Indian tech giant and the international chess federation (FIDE), the league will see the likes of five-time world champion and current world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, former world champion Viswanathan Anand, world No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura, and one of the youngest players in the chess elite, 21-year-old Alireza Firouzja compete for their respective franchises in the event.

Besides, former women's world champions Hou Yifan, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Tan Zhongyi, and other leading Grandmasters are among the 36 players participating in the second edition of the league.

Reigning champions, Triveni Continental Kings had clinched the title in Dubai last year with a dramatic last-minute win over the Ganges Grandmasters.

The six teams competing in the London edition are Alpine SG Pipers (led by Magnus Carlsen), Ganges Grandmasters (Viswanathan Anand), upGrad Mumba Masters (Maxime Vachier-Lagrave), PBG Alaskan Knights (Anish Giri), Triveni Continental Kings (Alireza Firouzja) and American Gambits (Hikaru Nakamura).

Each team consists of six players, which includes an 'Icon Player' -- a top-rated GM rated 2700 or above --, two world-class Grandmasters, two top female players, and one player aged 21 or younger.

The teams will compete in a double round-robin format. In contrast to traditional chess tournaments, where each team has an equal number of players playing with black or white pieces, here, the entire team will play with one colour for the duration of a match and switch in the rematch.

Each game lasts only 20 minutes, with no time increment, making time pressure a major factor in the contest.

A host of Indian players like R Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, R Vaishali, D Harika, who were part of the double gold-winning contingent at the chess Olympiad in Budapest recently, will also be competing in the GCL.

"This event is ground-breaking in both concept and format. It sets a new standard not only for chess but for sports worldwide. The initiative to combine men and women on the same team is inspiring and will greatly promote the game globally," FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich.

"There's incredible excitement as the Global Chess League Season 2 rolls out on October 3 here. We are looking forward to having a great turnout with chess lovers coming to watch some thrilling matches between the world's top players," said Sameer Pathak, CEO, GCL.

As per the scoring system, a win with black pieces will earn four game points, while a win with white earns three. A draw is worth one game point, and a loss earns no points.

In terms of match points, a team victory will be rewarded with three points, a draw with one, and a loss with no points.

After the round-robin phase, the two teams with the highest match points will advance to the final, which will be decided over two matches. If a tie occurs, blitz playoffs will determine the winner.

The event will conclude on October 12.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 2: Sarfaraz Smashes Double Hundred, Piles Up Pressure On ROI, KL Rahul
  2. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19: India Beat Australia By 2 Wickets In First Under-19 Test
  3. NAM Vs UAE Toss Update, 2024 Namibia T20I Tri-Series: Namibia Chose To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: Rickelton, Stubbs Calm SA Nerves After Early Scare
  5. Women's T20 WC: Smriti Says, 'No Shortcuts To Toppling Australia; Teams Must Bring Their A-Game'
Football News
  1. Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: MCFC 0-0 BFC; The Blues Look To Spoil The Islanders' Homecoming Party
  2. Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL Preview: Can Kalinga Warriors Secure 10th Win Against The Tuskers?
  3. Bayer Leverkusen Vs AC Milan, Champions League: You Have To Know How To Suffer, Says Triumphant Boss Alonso
  4. Bayer Leverkusen Vs AC Milan, Champions League: Fonseca Upbeat Despite UCL Loss
  5. Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic, Champions League: Rodgers Laments Mistakes
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  2. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  4. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
  5. China Open: Injury Forces Osaka Out As Gauff Progresses To Quarters
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Prashant Kishor Floats Jan Suraaj Party Ahead Of Bihar Polls
  2. Elections 2024: After J&K, Haryana Gears Up For Polls; BJP, Cong Take Pot Shots At Each Other | Round-Up
  3. Day In Pics: October 02, 2024
  4. A Call To Sip Gaumutra Puts The 'Holy Cow' In The Spotlight Again
  5. Delhi’s Biggest Drug Bust: Police Seize Over 560 Kg Of Cocaine, Suspect International Syndicate
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Mid-East Tensions LIVE: Israel Declares UN Chief Persona Non-Grata; Fresh Ops In Gaza Kill 51
  2. Typhoon Krathon Shuts Down Taiwan, Thousands Evacuated Amid Heavy Rains
  3. Tensions In The Middle East Renew Calls For Creation of Palestine | About The Two-State Solution With Israel
  4. Scientists Discover Mysterious Sinkholes On Lake Michigan's Floor: A Window Into Early Earth
  5. In Pictures: Iran's Barrage Of Missiles Targeting Israel Worsens Tension In Middle East
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3