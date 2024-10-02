Global Chess League 2024 Preview: Elite Chess Titans Clash In London!

A joint venture between the Indian tech giant and the international chess federation (FIDE), the league will see the likes of five-time world champion and current world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, former world champion Viswanathan Anand, world No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura, and one of the youngest players in the chess elite, 21-year-old Alireza Firouzja compete for their respective franchises in the event.