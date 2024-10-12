As per rules and GCL tradition, there was a coin toss before the rounds to determine which team would play as White. Despite the fact that playing as White gives more initiative to the team, it has been the case throughout this league that teams who won the coin toss often chose to play with the black pieces, postponing the use of the first-move advantage for the return match, just in case they need that extra edge in the return-match. This was exactly the case in the finals: PBG won the coin toss but opted to play the first match as Black.