Reigning Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra will make his domestic presence this year at the Federation Cup 2024. He will compete directly in the men's javelin throw final at the event held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Wednesday, May 15. The event will be live streamed. (More Sports News)
This marks Neeraj's first domestic competition in India since his gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. He missed domestic events in 2022 and 2023 due to international commitments. Neeraj's last competition in India was at the Federation Cup in March 2021, where he clinched the gold with a throw of 87.80 meters.
In addition to Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena is also set to compete in the final of javelin event. Hailing from Kothasahi in Odisha's Puri district, Jena achieved a personal best of 87.54 meters, winning silver at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year. His performance secured him a spot in the Olympics. This competition will be on Jena's home track.
Both Neeraj and Kishore Jena, have also secured Paris 2024 Olympic quotas for India. They did not compete in the qualification rounds on Tuesday.
Javelin throwers in Action
DP Manu (Karnataka), Neeraj Chopra (Haryana), Kishore Kumar Jena (Odisha), Shivpal Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Parmod (Haryana), Uttam Balasaheb Patil (Maharashtra), Rohit Kumar (Delhi), Kunwer Ajai Raj Singh Rana (Punjab), Manjinder Singh (Punjab), Bibin Antony (Madhya Pradesh), Vikas Yadav (Uttar Pradesh), and Vivek Kumar (Madhya Pradesh)
Where to watch Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena at the Federation Cup 2024 live?
Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena's Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw final will be available on live streaming on the Athletic Federation of India’s official channel on Wednesday, May 15 at 7:00 PM IST. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.