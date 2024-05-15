Other Sports

Federation Cup 2024, Javelin Throw Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena In Action

This marks Neeraj's first domestic competition in India since his gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra in action during javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2022.
info_icon

Reigning Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra will make his domestic presence this year at the Federation Cup 2024. He will compete directly in the men's javelin throw final at the event held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Wednesday, May 15. The event will be live streamed. (More Sports News)

This marks Neeraj's first domestic competition in India since his gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. He missed domestic events in 2022 and 2023 due to international commitments. Neeraj's last competition in India was at the Federation Cup in March 2021, where he clinched the gold with a throw of 87.80 meters.

In addition to Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena is also set to compete in the final of javelin event. Hailing from Kothasahi in Odisha's Puri district, Jena achieved a personal best of 87.54 meters, winning silver at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year. His performance secured him a spot in the Olympics. This competition will be on Jena's home track.

Neeraj Chopra. - X | Neeraj Chopra
Federation Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra In Action - All Details

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Both Neeraj and Kishore Jena, have also secured Paris 2024 Olympic quotas for India. They did not compete in the qualification rounds on Tuesday.

Javelin throwers in Action

DP Manu (Karnataka), Neeraj Chopra (Haryana), Kishore Kumar Jena (Odisha), Shivpal Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Parmod (Haryana), Uttam Balasaheb Patil (Maharashtra), Rohit Kumar (Delhi), Kunwer Ajai Raj Singh Rana (Punjab), Manjinder Singh (Punjab), Bibin Antony (Madhya Pradesh), Vikas Yadav (Uttar Pradesh), and Vivek Kumar (Madhya Pradesh)

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena at the Federation Cup 2024 live?

Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena's Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw final will be available on live streaming on the Athletic Federation of India’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday, May 15 at 7:00 PM IST. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolihan Mine Lift Collapse: All 15 Officials Rescued, 1 Feared Dead
  2. Dakshina Kannada District Administration Gears Up For Monsoon Season
  3. Close Shave For Two Cops As Naxalites Trigger IED Blast In Chhattisgarh
  4. Assault On Newly-Wed Woman: In-Laws Deny Dowry Demand Allegations
  5. Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother Madhavi Raje Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation Will Wow You In The First-Look Poster
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao Film Performs Well, Earns Rs 15 Crore In India
  3. Amidst Dating Rumours, Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon's Video From Thailand Vacation Goes Viral
  4. Padma Lakshmi Opens Up On Raising Teenage Daughter: 'I'm Strict About Some Things'
  5. Aditi Rao Hydari Reacts To Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In ‘Heeramandi’, Credits Sanjay Leela Bhansali For Getting It Right
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates Live: River Plate Qualify For 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
  2. Federation Cup 2024, Javelin Throw Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena In Action
  3. EPL: Man City Blank Tottenham 2-0, Lead Arsenal Going Into Final Day - In Pics
  4. NBA: Jokic, Brunson Both Reach 40-Point Mark As Nuggets, Knicks Take 3-2 Leads
  5. Jesse Marsch Named Canada's New Head Coach, Aims To Unite Football Community For Success
World News
  1. 'I Violated My Moral Compass': Michael Cohen Explains Why He Flipped Against Trump In 2018 | Day 17 Hush Money Trial Highlights
  2. UK Refuses To Sign 'Unacceptable' WHO Pandemic Treaty | Here's Why
  3. Georgia Continues To Protest 'Russian' Law As Parliament Passes Foreign Influence Bill
  4. Will The New India-Iran Agreement On Chabahar Be A Game Changer For The Region?
  5. ICC Prosecutor Sees Demand For Action Against Israeli Leaders, Attack From Russia Over Putin Arrest Warrant
Latest Stories
  1. Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Zeenat Aman's Heartfelt Tribute On Behalf Of Mom Dimple Kapadia
  2. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam For Delhi Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  3. Why Celebrities At MET Gala Are Facing The Brunt Amid Israel’s War On Gaza
  4. Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' And Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' Cut Down On Delhi Shoot? Here's Why
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PoK Part Of India, Says Amit Shah; Assam CM Vows To Build Temples In Kashi & Mathura If BJP Crosses 400 Marks
  6. DC Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Today's Sports News Updates Live: River Plate Qualify For 2025 FIFA Club World Cup