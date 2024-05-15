Other Sports

Elorda Cup 2024: Indian Boxer Abhishek Yadav Storms Into Semi-Finals

The Indian boxer Abhishek Yadav looked in great touch throughout the bout as he outperformed the home favourite Seitzhan for a comprehensive 5-0 victory in the men's 67kg quarter-finals

X | SAI Media
Indian boxers at the Elorda Cup 2024 in Kazakhstan. Photo: X | SAI Media
India's Abhishek Yadav produced a dominating performance to enter the semi-finals of the Elorda Cup boxing tournament, beating Kazakhstan's Rakhat Seitzhan in Astana, Kazakhstan on May 15, Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Abhishek looked in great touch throughout the bout as he outperformed the home favourite Seitzhan for a comprehensive 5-0 victory in the men's 67kg quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) and two other Indians suffered losses in their respective quarter-finals.

While Pawan went down fighting 1-4 against Kabdeshov Timur of Kazakhstan, Kavinder lost to Uzbekistan's Mirazbek Mirzahalilov with a knockout decision.

BY PTI

Varinder Singh (60kg) and Hitesh (71kg) suffered identical 0-5 losses against Kazakhstan’s Temirzhanov Serik and Aslanbek Shymbergenov respectively.

Late on Tuesday, Manisha (60kg) and Monika (81+kg) confirmed two more medals for India after entering the semi-finals.

Along with Manisha and Monika, Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Sonu (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg) and Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) will be in action in the semi-finals on Thursday.

The finals will be played on Saturday.

