Other Sports

Danish Golf Championship: Shubhankar Sharma Tied-11th In Dutch Golf - Match Report

The Indian star, who had won the second of his two DP World Tour titles in 2018, opened with an eagle and followed it up with a birdie. Pars followed and, on the back nine, he had another eagle on the 10th at which point he was 5-under. He even held a share of the lead briefly