Danish Golf Championship: Shubhankar Sharma Tied-11th In Dutch Golf - Match Report

The Indian star, who had won the second of his two DP World Tour titles in 2018, opened with an eagle and followed it up with a birdie. Pars followed and, on the back nine, he had another eagle on the 10th at which point he was 5-under. He even held a share of the lead briefly

Shubhankar-Sharma-The Open 2024
Shubhankar Sharma at The Open 2024 Photo: AP/Scott Heppell
info_icon

Shubhankar Sharma landed two eagles in his third round but also gave away a double bogey as he closed the day at 2-under 69 to be tied-11th at the Danish Golf Championship. (More Sports News)

Sharma, who had also shot 69s in his first two rounds, is currently 6-under and six strokes behind leader Lucas Bjerregaard, who after a slow start, shot 5-under 66 that had four birdies between the 10th and the 14th.

The Indian star, who had won the second of his two DP World Tour titles in 2018, opened with an eagle and followed it up with a birdie. Pars followed and, on the back nine, he had another eagle on the 10th at which point he was 5-under. He even held a share of the lead briefly.

Sharma then gave away too many shots, including a double and two bogeys against just one more birdie on the 17th.

It was the third straight round in which he had a double bogey.

Bjerregaard will go in search of his first DP World Tour title for nearly six years as he takes a two-stroke lead into the final round of the championship.

The 33-year-old Dane, who won the Portugal Masters in 2017, started his third round with a birdie on the first hole and remained patient on the front nine with eight consecutive pars, before making four gains in five holes after the turn.

He then parred his way home to sign for a five under-par 66 and a 12-under total.

He is two strokes ahead of Romain Langasque, who is bidding for his second DP World Tour title to follow up on his 2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open success. The Frenchman carded six birdies and a bogey as he signed for a second consecutive round of 66 and a 10-under total.

One stroke further back at nine-under par, Jacob Skov Olesen, who became the first Danish winner of the Amateur Championship this summer, is seeking to become the first amateur to win on the DP World Tour since Shane Lowry at the 2009 Irish Open.

The 25-year-old also carded a second consecutive round of 66 and is bogey free through his last 43 holes.

