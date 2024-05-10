Complainant Wrestlers Happy After Charges Set To Be Framed Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

"We as complainants to the sexual assault meted out to us by the then President of the Wresting Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, MP, are extremely happy today that charges u/s 354, 354 A and have been framed against Brij Bhushan sharan Singh today, by the Addl. Chief metropolitan magistrate Ms. Priyank Rajput in the Rouse Avenue courts," the note read.