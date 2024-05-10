Complainant Wrestlers Happy After Charges Set To Be Framed Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The women wrestlers who levelled sexual harassment allegations against the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh expressed happiness on Friday after a Delhi court ordered framing of charges against the accused. (More Sports News)
Bajrang Punia, the wrestler who has been among the strongest of the voices of the complainants, posted a press note on X on behalf of the women wrestlers.
"We as complainants to the sexual assault meted out to us by the then President of the Wresting Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, MP, are extremely happy today that charges u/s 354, 354 A and have been framed against Brij Bhushan sharan Singh today, by the Addl. Chief metropolitan magistrate Ms. Priyank Rajput in the Rouse Avenue courts," the note read.
Advertisement
"We are extremely pleased that despite the accused having moved applications to delay decisions, was finally charged under section 506 IPC against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar secretary of the Federation."
The note also described the development as a "big milestone" in their 18-month-long struggle.
"This is a big milestone in our 18 months Struggle, which started in January 2023 on the streets, then committees, back on the Streets and finally in the courts, against the main perpetrator of sexual crimes against women wrestlers and the promotion of misogyny that has existed in this Federation."
Advertisement
"We have full faith In the judiciary and look forward to a fair trial and Justice being meted out to us," the complainants added in the note.
Earlier on Friday, a Delhi court ordered framing of sexual harassment and other charges against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case lodged by female wrestlers, observing there was "sufficient evidence" against him.
Punia and Sakshi Malik also hailed the development.