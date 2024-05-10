Other Sports

Complainant Wrestlers Happy After Charges Set To Be Framed Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Bajrang Punia, the wrestler who has been among the strongest of the voices of the complainants, posted a press note on X on behalf of the women wrestlers

Advertisement

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Brij Bhushan at Rouse Avenue Court Photo: PTI
info_icon

The women wrestlers who levelled sexual harassment allegations against the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh expressed happiness on Friday after a Delhi court ordered framing of charges against the accused. (More Sports News)

Bajrang Punia, the wrestler who has been among the strongest of the voices of the complainants, posted a press note on X on behalf of the women wrestlers.

Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik - File
Charges Set To Be Framed Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik React

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"We as complainants to the sexual assault meted out to us by the then President of the Wresting Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, MP, are extremely happy today that charges u/s 354, 354 A and have been framed against Brij Bhushan sharan Singh today, by the Addl. Chief metropolitan magistrate Ms. Priyank Rajput in the Rouse Avenue courts," the note read.

Advertisement

"We are extremely pleased that despite the accused having moved applications to delay decisions, was finally charged under section 506 IPC against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar secretary of the Federation."

The note also described the development as a "big milestone" in their 18-month-long struggle.

"This is a big milestone in our 18 months Struggle, which started in January 2023 on the streets, then committees, back on the Streets and finally in the courts, against the main perpetrator of sexual crimes against women wrestlers and the promotion of misogyny that has existed in this Federation."

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh - File image
Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan In Sexual Harassment Allegations

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

"We have full faith In the judiciary and look forward to a fair trial and Justice being meted out to us," the complainants added in the note.

Earlier on Friday, a Delhi court ordered framing of sexual harassment and other charges against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case lodged by female wrestlers, observing there was "sufficient evidence" against him.

Punia and Sakshi Malik also hailed the development.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Inter-Services Organisations Act Notified, Enforced From May 10: Defence Ministry
  2. Sudden Dust Storm Hits Parts Of Delhi-NCR, Leaves Netizens Startled; IndiGo Issues Advisory
  3. 'Freedom Of Speech Doesn't Mean Freedom Of Separatism': Jaishankar Opens Up About India-Canada Ties
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News: Delhi CM Gets Rousing Welcome By AAP, To Hold Roadshow In City Tomorrow
  5. Out Of Tihar, Arvind Kejriwal Invokes Hanuman And Pledges To Fight Back
Entertainment News
  1. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Meet The Musical Entries That Advanced To The Final
  2. India To Host 'Bharat Parv' At 77th Cannes Film Festival
  3. Mother’s Day: The Ultimate Watchlist For Some Mom Bonding
  4. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Europe Leg Of The Music Concert Starts With A Bang In Paris – View Pics
  5. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Dress Rehearsal For The Second Semi-Final – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Neeraj Chopra Bags Silver At Doha Diamond League Javelin Throw; Kishore Jena Finishes Ninth
  2. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Shivam Dube Falls, MS Dhoni Comes Out To Bat
  3. ICC T20I World Cup 2024: Namibia Announce Squad With Gerhard Erasmus As Captain
  4. Doha Diamond League 2024 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra At 2nd Spot With 86.24m Throw In Javelin
  5. Complainant Wrestlers Happy After Charges Set To Be Framed Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
World News
  1. Real ID Vs. Passport: Understanding Your Options For Domestic Air Travel In The US
  2. Apple Apologizes After Controversial iPad Pro Ad: Acknowledges 'Missing the Mark' Amid Backlash| Video
  3. Deadliest And Most Damaging Tornadoes In US History, Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of Nature's Fury
  4. Burger King Mother's Day Deal: Here's How You Can Get A Free Whooper
  5. NYC Gov. Hochul Signs “Sammy’s Law”, Speed Limit Drops To 20 MPH. Will Slowing Down Save Lives?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Doha Diamond League 2024 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra At 2nd Spot With 86.24m Throw In Javelin
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail