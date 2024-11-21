Other Sports

Chennai Half Marathon: Sixth Edition Receives Over 6000 Entries

A team of visually impaired runners, supported by the Guide Runner India group, will be running the Half Marathon and 10K

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
anita janu daughter nupur running
Anita Janu (left) with daughter Nupur after completing yet another marathon. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

The sixth edition of the Chennai Half Marathon will see participation from more than 6,000 athletes. (More Sports News)

The event on Sunday will be flagged off from Olcott Memorial High School Ground in Besant Nagar and travel through the scenic routes of the city.

The runners will compete in three distinct categories -- Half Marathon (21.1k), Timed 10K and 5K Run.

The Half Marathon is scheduled to begin at 4.30 am, followed by the Timed 10k at 5:45 am and the 5k run at 7:00 am.

Also, a group of runners will be participating to promote women’s health, safety and education.

A team of visually impaired runners, supported by the Guide Runner India group, will be running the Half Marathon and 10K.

“The Chennai Half Marathon has grown in leaps and bounds from its first edition in 2017 and has seen a constant and steady increase in participation every year," said Race Director Nagaraj Adiga.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia 1st Test: What Captains Cummins And Bumrah Said Ahead Of BGT Opener
  2. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  3. IPL 2024 Mega Auction: Has Jofra Archer Made Himself Available For Selection - Check Latest Development
  4. IND Vs AUS 1st Test Preview: Rohit Sharma-less India Take On Edgy Australia In Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Mohammed Shami Fumes On Sanjay Manjrekar, Calls Him 'Baba' For His Prediction
Football News
  1. Bournemouth Vs Brighton, EPL: Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  2. Ipswich Vs Man United, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  3. Chelsea Vs Manchester United Preview, Women's Super League
  4. Bundesliga: Nuri Sahin Enjoying More Options As Borussia Dortmund Injury List Shortens
  5. Bayern Munich Vs Augsburg, Bundesliga: Vincent Kompany Focusing Only On Next Match Amid Busy Schedule
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bypolls In Nine UP Seats: What Led To Vacancies And Who’s In The Fray
  2. Opposition Seeks Waqf Bill Panel Extension As Muslim Law Board Plans Public Meeting
  3. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
  4. UP Bypolls: Cops Book Over 100 Civilians for Violence
  5. Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Releases First 11 Names For Delhi Polls | Full List
Entertainment News
  1. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  2. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  3. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  4. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. ICC Orders Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu: What Are the Chances Of Arrest?
  2. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
  3. Iceland Volcano Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  4. In Photos: Day In The Life As Ukraine-Russia War Reaches 1000 Days
  5. Russia Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Towards Ukraine In Major Escalation
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%