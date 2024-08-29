Other Sports

Caroline Groot Is The First Gold Medalist Of Paris Paralympics; Wins Track Cycling Final

The Dutchwoman won the final of the C4 and C5 classifications in the 500-meter women’s track cycling time trial event to become the first champion of the Paris Paralympics

Caroline-Groot-gold-cycling.
Netherlands' Caroline Groot reacts as she wins the gold medal in the Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial final Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris. Photo: AP
info_icon

Caroline Groot, the track cyclist from the Netherlands, won the first gold medal of the 2024 Paralympic Games on Thursday. (More Sports News)

The Dutchwoman won the final of the C4-5 classifications in the 500-meter women’s track cycling time trial event to become the first champion of the Paris Paralympics.

French cyclist Marie Patouillet (C5) claimed the silver, and Canada’s Kate O’Brien (C4) took bronze.

2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Flagbearers Bhagyashri Mahavrao Jadhav of India and Sumit of India lead their contingent - | Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool Photo via AP
Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Indian Athletes Sparkle At Parade Of Nations - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Paracyclists who can ride a regular bicycle but have physical limitations affecting their arms, legs, or trunk that interfere with their functionality are categorised into the C1 to C5 classes. Riding a bicycle with a lower limb disability (e.g., cerebral palsy, amputation, or other impairment) is classified as C4. Riding a bicycle with less severe impairment is classified as C5.

Groot finished third in the same event at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago but was at another level on Thursday. The dutchwoman created a new world record in the C5 category during the qualifiers finishing in 35.390 seconds. In the final, Groot won the event with a timing of 35.566 seconds. France's Patouillet was second with 36.700 and Canada's O'Brien came third with 36.873.

The Paris Paralympic Games 2024 began on Wednesday, August 28 with a glitzy opening ceremony. The Games will go on till Sunday, September 8.

