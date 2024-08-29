Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Indian Athletes Sparkle At Parade Of Nations - In Pics

Flagbearers Bhagyashri Mahavrao Jadhav of India and Sumit of India lead their contingent during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
France's paralympic flag bearer Nantenin Keita, France's paralympic flag bearer Alexis Hanquinquant and France's delegation arrive during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Opening Ceremony at the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France.
The Netherlands' delegation parade during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
China athletes parade during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Member of the South Korea delegation parade during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics on Concorde plaza in Paris, France.
The United States, foreground left, and France, center right, athletes parade during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Artists perform during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
People attend the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Athletes Charles-Antoine Kouakou, Nantenin Keita, Fabien Lamirault, Alexis Hanquinquant and Elodie Lorandi light the cauldron during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Athletes Charles-Antoine Kouakou, Nantenin Keita, Fabien Lamirault, Alexis Hanquinquant and Elodie Lorandi look up after they lit the cauldron during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Members of the Brazilian delegation parade on La Concorde plaza during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
South African dancer Musa Motha performs during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Airplanes of the Patrouille de France fly over the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Alpha Jets from the Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees as delegations arrive for the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
People watch the cauldron with the Paralympic flame rise at the end of the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Spectators attend the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.