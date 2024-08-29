Sports

Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Indian Athletes Sparkle At Parade Of Nations - In Pics

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the 2024 Paris Paralympics open during a fantastic opening ceremony on Wednesday night. 4,400 Paralympics, representing 167 nations, marched from the Champs-Elysees to Place de la Concorde. The Indian athletes, dressed in white and patterns of the tri-colour dazzled under the night sky, with more than 30 representatives of the Indian contingent taking part in the Parade of Nations. Sumit Antil and Bhagyashree Jadhav were India’s flag bearers, with the country flying 84 athletes in 12 different sports.