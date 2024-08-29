Sports

Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Indian Athletes Sparkle At Parade Of Nations - In Pics

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the 2024 Paris Paralympics open during a fantastic opening ceremony on Wednesday night. 4,400 Paralympics, representing 167 nations, marched from the Champs-Elysees to Place de la Concorde. The Indian athletes, dressed in white and patterns of the tri-colour dazzled under the night sky, with more than 30 representatives of the Indian contingent taking part in the Parade of Nations. Sumit Antil and Bhagyashree Jadhav were India’s flag bearers, with the country flying 84 athletes in 12 different sports.

2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Flagbearers Bhagyashri Mahavrao Jadhav of India and Sumit of India lead their contingent | Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool Photo via AP

Flagbearers Bhagyashri Mahavrao Jadhav of India and Sumit of India lead their contingent during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

2/16
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Frances paralympic flag bearer Nantenin Keita, Frances paralympic flag bearer Alexis Hanquinquant and Frances delegation during the Opening Ceremony
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: France's paralympic flag bearer Nantenin Keita, France's paralympic flag bearer Alexis Hanquinquant and France's delegation during the Opening Ceremony | Photo: Julien De Rosa/Pool Photo via AP

France's paralympic flag bearer Nantenin Keita, France's paralympic flag bearer Alexis Hanquinquant and France's delegation arrive during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Opening Ceremony at the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France.

3/16
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: The Netherlands delegation parade during the Opening Ceremony
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: The Netherlands' delegation parade during the Opening Ceremony | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

The Netherlands' delegation parade during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

4/16
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: China athletes parade during the Opening Ceremony
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: China athletes parade during the Opening Ceremony | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

China athletes parade during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

5/16
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Member of the South Korea delegation parade during the Opening Ceremony
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Member of the South Korea delegation parade during the Opening Ceremony | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Member of the South Korea delegation parade during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics on Concorde plaza in Paris, France.

6/16
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: The United States, foreground left, and France, center right, athletes parade during the Opening Ceremony
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: The United States, foreground left, and France, center right, athletes parade during the Opening Ceremony | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

The United States, foreground left, and France, center right, athletes parade during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

7/16
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Artists perform during the Opening Ceremony
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Artists perform during the Opening Ceremony | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus, Pool

Artists perform during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

8/16
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: People attend the Opening Ceremony
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: People attend the Opening Ceremony | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla

People attend the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

9/16
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Athletes light the cauldron during the Opening Ceremony
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Athletes light the cauldron during the Opening Ceremony | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Athletes Charles-Antoine Kouakou, Nantenin Keita, Fabien Lamirault, Alexis Hanquinquant and Elodie Lorandi light the cauldron during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

10/16
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Athletes Charles-Antoine Kouakou, Nantenin Keita, Fabien Lamirault, Alexis Hanquinquant and Elodie Lorandi during the Opening Ceremony
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Athletes Charles-Antoine Kouakou, Nantenin Keita, Fabien Lamirault, Alexis Hanquinquant and Elodie Lorandi during the Opening Ceremony | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Athletes Charles-Antoine Kouakou, Nantenin Keita, Fabien Lamirault, Alexis Hanquinquant and Elodie Lorandi look up after they lit the cauldron during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

11/16
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Members of the Brazilian delegation parade during the Opening Ceremony
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Members of the Brazilian delegation parade during the Opening Ceremony | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Members of the Brazilian delegation parade on La Concorde plaza during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

12/16
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: South African dancer Musa Motha performs during the Opening Ceremony
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: South African dancer Musa Motha performs during the Opening Ceremony | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

South African dancer Musa Motha performs during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

13/16
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Airplanes of the Patrouille de France fly over the Opening Ceremony
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Airplanes of the Patrouille de France fly over the Opening Ceremony | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Airplanes of the Patrouille de France fly over the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

14/16
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Alpha Jets from the Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Alpha Jets from the Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Alpha Jets from the Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees as delegations arrive for the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

15/16
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: People watch the cauldron with the Paralympic flame rise at the end of the Opening Ceremony
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: People watch the cauldron with the Paralympic flame rise at the end of the Opening Ceremony | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

People watch the cauldron with the Paralympic flame rise at the end of the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

16/16
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Spectators attend the Opening Ceremony
2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Spectators attend the Opening Ceremony | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Spectators attend the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jacob Oram: Former All-Rounder Appointed New Zealand Bowling Coach Ahead Of India Series
  2. Radha Yadav Rescued By NDRF Amid Gujarat Rains, India Cricketer Shares Harrowing Experience
  3. West Indies' Shannon Gabriel Announces Retirement From International Cricket
  4. Karun Nair Not Looking Far Into Future, Focuses On Career Relaunch After Struggles
  5. IPL 2025: KL Rahul's Future At LSG Remains Uncertain, Sanjiv Goenka Praises Him as 'Integral'
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Ankle Injury Update: The Copa America Star Is Back, Training With Inter Miami
  2. UEFA Champions League: Arch-Rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade Secure Spots - Check Seedings
  3. Juan Izquierdo: Fans Pay Respect To Uruguayan Defender - In Pics
  4. Newcastle Vs Nottingham, EFL Cup: The Magpies Advance With Shootout Win - Check Third Round Draw
  5. EFL Cup: AFC Wimbledon Rewarded With Newcastle Tie After Stunning Ipswich
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Balaji, Bhambri Move To Men's Doubles Second Round With Respective Partners
  2. US Open: Sabalenka Dispatches Bronzetti To March Into Third Round
  3. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  4. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
Hockey News
  1. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  3. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  4. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  5. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Today LIVE: IAF, Army Called In Flooded Gujarat; Delhiites Wade Through Waterlogged Roads
  2. Delhi HC Extends Protection From Arrest To Former IAS Officer Puja Khedkar In UPSC Fraud Case
  3. Uttarakhand: Girls Film Video Of Men In Cars Chasing Them On Haldwani Street; 4 Held | Viral Video
  4. Khushbu Sundar Opens Up On Father's Abuse Amid Malayalam Cinema's #MeToo Moment
  5. Delhi High Court Refuses To Set Aside Sexual Harassment Case Against Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  2. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  3. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  5. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
US News
  1. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  2. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  3. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
  4. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  5. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
World News
  1. Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Parts Of India
  2. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  3. Key Aide Of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Warned Of 'Threat To Life' By Canadian Police, Claims Panun
  4. Typhoon Shanshan Brings Torrential Rain And Strong Winds As It Makes Landfall In Japan
  5. Russia Bans 92 More Americans From Country, Cites 'Biden Administration's Russophobic Course'
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Today LIVE: IAF, Army Called In Flooded Gujarat; Delhiites Wade Through Waterlogged Roads
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign