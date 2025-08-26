WNBA: New York Liberty Star Breanna Stewart Returns From Bone Bruise

Breanna Stewart is back in the Liberty fold from injury
The WNBA star had been sidelined since July 26
Reinforcements are coming for the New York Liberty.
Two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart will return for the Liberty on Monday against the visiting Connecticut Sun after missing 13 games with a bone bruise in her right knee.
Sabrina Ionescu, New York's leading scorer at 19.0 points per game, will also play against the Sun after sitting out Saturday's 78-62 loss to the Atlanta Dream with a foot injury.
Stewart has been sidelined since July 26, when she left just a few minutes into a 101-99 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks with the injury.
The defending champion Liberty proceeded to lose their next three games and went 5-8 without Stewart to fall to fifth in the WNBA with a 22-15 record.
Stewart, a seven-time All-Star, is averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists. She also leads New York with averages of 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks.
The Liberty, who started the season 9-0 and were 17-6 prior to Stewart's injury, have seven games remaining before the playoffs.