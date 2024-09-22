Other Sports

PGA Championship: Mcilroy Pleased With 'Solid' Round As He Chases Manassero

Rory McIlroy carded a six-under round with four birdies and one eagle on the fourth, only bettered by leader Matteo Manassero's 63 and Billy Horschel's 65

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy walks on the 18th green during his third round of the BMW PGA Championship.
Rory McIlroy was pleased with a 'solid' bogey-free round of 66 as he sits joint-second on 15 under par, three shots off leader Matteo Manassero, ahead of the final day of the BMW PGA Championship. (More Sports News)

McIlroy carded a six-under round with four birdies and one eagle on the fourth, only bettered by leader Manassero's 63 and Billy Horschel's 65, which included a run of seven straight birdies and put him in a tie for second alongside the Northern Irishman.

The 35-year-old, who won the event in 2014, was happy enough with his third round, despite finding the water on 18 and scrambling a par on the scoreable final hole.

He said to Sky Sports: "I had a few chances that I let slip there on the back nine, but I got going out there on moving day, shooting six under par, trying to keep up with Matteo.

"It was another solid day, my lowest score of the week and no bogeys. I know I'm going to need another low one tomorrow to try to catch him.

"I love it here. It would be amazing to get my name on the trophy again."

Manassero, who also tasted success at Wentworth in 2013, was delighted with his round, coming towards the end of a season in which he has returned from the wilderness to play some of his very best golf.

"I have to be honest, one of the best rounds I've ever played," the Italian said afterwards.

"Thinking of the difficult years, to be standing here right now in the lead - it feels amazing."

"My perspective has changed. I'm going to go out and enjoy tomorrow."

