Asian Athletics Championships 2025, Day 3 Highlights: Yarraji Defends 100m Hurdles Title; India End 12-Year Wait With Women’s 4x400m Relay Gold

Catch the highlights of the Indians in action on the third day of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, being held in Gumi, Korea, right here

Jyothi Yarraji
Indian athlete Jyothi Yarraji had bagged silver medal in women's 100m hurdles at the Hangzhou Asian Games in October 2023. File
Catch the highlights from Day 3 of the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, Korea. The day began with rain delays but ended in a golden surge for India, as Jyothi Yarraji, Avinash Sable and the women’s 4x400m relay team clinched top honours. Jyothi defended her 100m hurdles crown in record time (12.96s), while Sable ended a 36-year drought in men’s steeplechase. The women's relay quartet sealed India’s first gold in the event since 2013. A silver in the men’s 4x400m and podium finishes for Ancy Sojan and Shaili Singh in long jump capped off a six-medal day, pushing India to second in the standings with 14 medals overall.
LIVE UPDATES

India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Streaming

The Asian Athletics Championships 2025 will be streamed live on STN SPORTS YouTube channel.

India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Indians In Action On Day 3

6:30AM - Heptathlon (100m Hurdles) - Nandini Agasara

6:45AM - Women’s 10,000m Final - Sanjivani Jadhav, Seema

7:30AM - Heptathlon (High Jump) - Nandini Agasara

7:45AM - Men’s 4x400m Relay (Heats) - India (Vishal TK, Jay Kumar, Manu TS, Dharamveer Chaudhary, Rince Joseph, Tushar Kanti, Santosh Kumar, Mohit Kumar)

9:30AM - Heptathlon (Shot Put) - Nandini Agasara

4:05PM - Men’s Shot Put Final - Samardeep Singh

4:30PM - Women’s Long Jump Final - Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan

4:35PM - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - Avinash Sable

4:40PM - Men’s High Jump Final - Sarvesh Kushare

5:05PM - Women’s 100m Hurdles Final - Jyothi Yarraji

5:20PM - Heptathlon (200m) - Nandini Agasara

5:45PM - Women’s 4x400m Relay Final - India (Rupal, Subha Venkatesan, Jisna Mathew, Kunja Rajitha, Sandramol Sabu)

6:10PM - Men’s 4x400m Relay Final - India (Subject to qualification)

India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Heptathlon (High Jump)

India's Nandini Agasara is participating at the event and is placed sixth so far with a jump of 1.66m.

India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Heptathlon (High Jump)

Liu Jingyi of China takes the top position with a jump of 1.72m. India's Nandini Asgara is placed fifth.

India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Heptathlon (High Jump)

India's Nandini Asgara finishes fifth in Heptathlon (High Jump) event with 1.69m jump. Liu Jingyi of China lands gold medal.

India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Events Following Today

9:30AM - Heptathlon (Shot Put) - Nandini Agasara

4:05PM - Men’s Shot Put Final - Samardeep Singh

4:30PM - Women’s Long Jump Final - Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan

4:35PM - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - Avinash Sable

4:40PM - Men’s High Jump Final - Sarvesh Kushare

5:05PM - Women’s 100m Hurdles Final - Jyothi Yarraji

5:20PM - Heptathlon (200m) - Nandini Agasara

5:45PM - Women’s 4x400m Relay Final - India (Rupal, Subha Venkatesan, Jisna Mathew, Kunja Rajitha, Sandramol Sabu)

6:10PM - Men’s 4x400m Relay Final - India (Subject to qualification)

India At Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Nandini Agasara In Heptathlon (Shot Put)

Nandini Agasara is second in the Heptathlon (Shot Put) event with 13.54m. Cai Juan Chen of Chinese Taipei leads the way.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: IND Through To The Men's 4X400m Relay Finals

India have advanced into the final of Men's 4X400m Relay at Asian Athletics Championships. The Quartet of Rince, Dharmveer, Manu & Mohit topped the Round 1 Heat clocking 3:06.28s.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: IND's Next Event

Men’s Shot Put Final - Samardeep Singh - will be played at 4:05pm IST.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Rain Interrupts

The rain has come again and the evening session of today's events have been postponed.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates:

No updates from the Asian Athletics Championships so far.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Re-Schedule!

The events will now resume after 6 PM IST. Here's the updates schedule

  • 6:05 PM IST – Men’s Shot Put Final (Samardeep Singh Gill)

  • 6:07 PM IST – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final (Avinash Sable)

  • 6:10 PM IST – Men’s High Jump Final (Sarvesh Kushare)

  • 6:15 PM IST – Women’s Long Jump Final (Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan)

  • 6:20 PM IST – Women’s Discus Throw Final (Seema)

  • 6:50 PM IST – Women’s 100m Hurdles Final (Jyothi Yarraji)

  • 7:05 PM IST – Heptathlon-4 (200m) (Nandini Agasara)

  • 7:15 PM IST – Women’s 4x400m Relay Final

  • 7:30 PM IST – Men’s 4x400m Relay Final (India)

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Men’s Shot Put Final

Samardeep Singh can't improve on his opening mark with a second-round effort of 17.86m, well short of his initial 18.76m. That dip sees him slip from fourth to fifth on the leaderboard after two rounds.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Samardeep In Top Four At Halfway Mark

Samardeep Singh Gill secures his spot among the final eight with a strong start. At the halfway stage of the men’s shot put final, he sits in fourth place, thanks to a best throw of 19.25m.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Jyothi Yarraji Defends Her Title With Record Run

Jyothi Yarraji, India’s national record holder and defending champion, delivered when it mattered most in the women’s 100m hurdles final.

Trailing for much of the race, Jyothi unleashed a blistering late surge to edge past the field and secure her second consecutive gold medal at the Asian Championships. She stopped the clock at a stunning 12.96 seconds, a new Competition Record.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Men’s Shot Put – Samardeep Gill Settles For Sixth Place

Samardeep Singh Gill wrapped up his outing in the men’s shot put final with a sixth-place finish. His best throw of the evening came in the third round, a solid 19.25m, but he was unable to build on that momentum, fouling his final attempt.

The gold medal went to Iran’s Mohammadreza Tayebiseifkoti, who led the field with a commanding throw of 20.32m. China’s Xing Jialiang claimed silver with a 19.97m effort, while Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Daoud B Tolu rounded out the podium with a best of 19.92m.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Women’s 4x400m Relay Final

Jisna Mathew launched India into the race with a solid first leg, positioning the team fourth as she handed the baton to Rupal.

Rupal responded with a powerful sprint, overtaking the Chinese competitor and pushing India ahead. She maintained the lead and passed the baton smoothly to Kunja Rajitha, keeping the team in strong contention.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: India Win Women’s 4x400m Relay Gold

India’s women’s 4x400m relay team pulled off an incredible win at the Asian Championships, grabbing gold for the first time in 12 years. Jisna Mathew gave India a solid start, holding fourth as she passed the baton to Rupal. Rupal didn’t hold back, she powered past the Chinese runner and handed off to Kunja Rajitha with India in front.

Although the Chinese athlete managed to overtake Kunja briefly, the gap stayed close as the teams hit the final leg. Out of nowhere, Sri Lanka took the lead, but India’s anchor, Subha, dug deep and fought back hard in the final stretch to cross the finish line first. It was a gutsy, nail-biting race and a well-deserved gold for India.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Silver For Ancy, Bronze For Shaili In Women’s Long Jump

India bagged both silver and bronze in the women’s long jump final, with Ancy Sojan and Shaili Singh finishing second and third respectively. Ancy’s best jump of 6.33m earned her the silver, while Shaili followed closely with a 6.30m effort for bronze.

Neither could improve in the final round, Ancy fouled her last attempt, and Shaili’s 5.99m was her weakest of the day. The gold went to Iran’s Reihaneh Mobini Arani, who leapt 6.40m to claim her country’s first-ever title in this event.

Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: India’s Medal Winners Today

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Avinash Sable (Gold)

Women’s 100m hurdles - Jyothi Yarraji (Gold)

Women’s 4x400m Relay - Gold

Men’s 4x400m Relay - Silver

Women’s Long Jump - Ancy Sojan (Silver)

Women’s Long Jump - Shaili Singh (Bronze)

That's A Wrap

