Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian Women Claim Third Straight Gold To Complete Hat-Trick

India’s Jyothi Surekha, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami beat Turkey 232-226 in the compound women’s team final at the stage two event claiming their third straight Archery World Cup gold medal. (More Sports News)
It was all one-way traffic right from the get-go with Hazal Burun, Ayse Bera Suzer and Begum Yuva unable to even seal a set in Yecheon, South Korea.
This incredible victory also marked the trio’s Archery World Cup hat-trick gold, with the first coming after beating Italy in the World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai and later on winning gold again in stage 4 held in Paris.
Turkey, despite putting up a fight in the penultimate round, shot four 10s and one X to level the eventual winners' 58, but were just not good enough on the day with India going into the fourth with a four-point lead. They then scored another 58 that included three 10s and one X.
India will again go for gold in the mixed team final when Jyothi and Priyansh take on the United States of America.
Another podium is also expected with Prathamesh Fuge, one win away from a first individual World Cup medal.