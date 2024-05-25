Other Sports

Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian Women Claim Third Straight Gold To Complete Hat-Trick

India’s Jyothi Surekha, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami beat Turkey 232-226 in the compound women’s team final at the stage two event claiming their third straight Archery World Cup gold medal

Photo: X/india_allsports
India beat Turkey Photo: X/india_allsports
info_icon

India’s Jyothi Surekha, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami beat Turkey 232-226 in the compound women’s team final at the stage two event claiming their third straight Archery World Cup gold medal. (More Sports News)

It was all one-way traffic right from the get-go with Hazal Burun, Ayse Bera Suzer and Begum Yuva unable to even seal a set in Yecheon, South Korea. 

This incredible victory also marked the trio’s Archery World Cup hat-trick gold, with the first coming after beating Italy in the World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai and later on winning gold again in stage 4 held in Paris. 

Turkey, despite putting up a fight in the penultimate round, shot four 10s and one X to level the eventual winners' 58, but were just not good enough on the day with India going into the fourth with a four-point lead. They then scored another 58 that included three 10s and one X. 

Team member Jyothi Vennam - null
Indian Women Win Historic Gold In World Archery 

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India will again go for gold in the mixed team final when Jyothi and Priyansh take on the United States of America. 

Another podium is also expected with Prathamesh Fuge, one win away from a first individual World Cup medal.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Accident: Teen's Grandfather Arrested, Cops Suspended, Pub Workers Protest | Top Points
  2. 'No Place For Double Standards': India Reiterates Stance On Terrorism At SCO Meet
  3. Cyclone Remal: IMD Issues Red Alert In West Bengal, NCMC Gives Directives; Preps In Place In Kolkata | Details
  4. After Surge In Singapore, Nearly 300 FLiRT COVID Cases Detected In India | All About The New Variant
  5. Odisha CM Being Held 'Captive' By Close Aide VK Pandian, Says BJP In Letter To DGP, State Chief Secretary
Entertainment News
  1. Ranveer Singh Exits Prasanth Varma's 'Rakshas' After Shooting For Three Days Without Explanation: Report
  2. Cannes 2024: Avneet Kaur Dazzles In A Sparkly Blue Ensemble For Her Red Carpet Appearance
  3. Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: Min Hee-jin Faces Lawsuit From ILLIT's Agency, Park Seo-joon's Dating Rumours And More
  4. 'Super Size Me' Director Morgan Spurlock Dies At 53 From Cancer Complications
  5. Kajol Set To Perform Action Sequences In Upcoming Film With Prabhu Deva, Director Charan Tej Uppalapati Confirms
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters Semi-Final Action
  3. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  4. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian Women Claim Third Straight Gold To Complete Hat-Trick
  5. IPL 2024: RR's Hetmyer Fined By BCCI In Their 36-Run Defeat Vs SRH In Qualifier 2
World News
  1. Kabosu, 'Doge' Meme Icon And Shiba Inu Dog Who Inspired Dogecoin Face, Dies At 18
  2. Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?
  3. Memorial Day And The Meaning Behind It
  4. ICJ Orders Israel To 'Immediately' Halt Rafah Offensive In Gaza | Check Full Court Ruling
  5. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 9 AM Voter Turnout At 10.82%; President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi And More Cast Votes
  2. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Overjoyed Kavya Maran Takes Social Media By Storm - Watch
  3. Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details
  4. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  5. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
  6. Parul Chaudhary At Eugene Diamond League, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  7. Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final In India
  8. Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase