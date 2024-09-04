Women's Shot Put F46 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Noelle Malkamaki Breaks Own World Record Twice; Amisha Rawat Finishes 14th

Amisha Rawat Women's Shot Put F46 Final Highlights
Here are the highlights of the women's shot put F46 finale at the Paris Paralympics 2024.
Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: How Many Indians?
The women's shot put F46 final event is set to take place at the Paris Paralympics on Wednesday. Out of the 15 women athletes, only one Indian (Amisha Rawat) is present.
Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: When The Action Starts?
The live-action for the women's shot put F46 will start shortly. The competition will start at 03:17 pm IST.
Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Personal Best Throw For Amisha Rawat
Amisha Rawat managed to get 3rd position after a 9.25m throw, which is also her personal best throw in the competition.
Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Amisha's Below-Average Throw
Amisha Rawat delivered a below-average throw in her second attempt. Her throw of 8.72m was way below than first attempt's throw.
Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Amisha Touches 9 Metres Again!
In her third attempt, Indian shot-putter Amisha Rawat touched the 9-metre mark again but was unable to better her first throw of 9.25m.
Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Noelle Malkamaki Breaks Her Own World Record
USA's Noelle Malkamaki crossed the 13-metre mark in all her three attempts. She also managed to break her own world record. Her throw of 13.95 sets a new world record in the women's shot put F46 category.
Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Two AR Records
Two area records were registered during the competition in the women's shot put F46 final. First, Tunisia's Jihen Azaiez set a new area record with an 11.01m. The second one came from the European country, Ukraine, when Mariia Shpatkivska hit a 12.22 distance to break another area record.
Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Malkamaki Breaks Her Own World Record Again
In the 4th attempt, USA's Noelle Malkamaki again smashed her own world record by a throw of 14.06m. She broke her previous world record in the second attempt with a throw of 13.95m.
Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Amisha Rawat Finishes 14th
Amisha Rawat was unable to take part in the competition after her third attempt and finished with her personal-best throw of 9.25m and withdrew after the third attempt.
Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Malkamaki Finishes With 14m Throw
In her last attempt, Noelle Malkamaki crossed the 14-metre mark again and finished with the gold medal in women's shot put and a new world record on her name.
Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Final Standings
Indian shot-putter Amisha Rawat finished 14th whereas Noelle Malkamaki created a new world record in the women's shot put at the Paris Paralympics 2024. That's all from our side. Goodbye and thank you!