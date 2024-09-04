Other Sports

Women's Shot Put F46 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Noelle Malkamaki Breaks Own World Record Twice; Amisha Rawat Finishes 14th

Catch the highlights of the women's shot put F46 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024 where India's representative was Amisha Rawat

Jagdish Yadav
Jagdish Yadav
4 September 2024
4 September 2024
Indian shot-putter, Amisha Rawat. Photo: X | ABVPJNU
Here are the highlights of the women's shot put F46 finale at the Paris Paralympics. India's Amisha Rawat finished 14th among 15 athletes but managed to deliver her personal best throw of 9.25m. Noelle Malkamaki of the USA shattered her own world record. Catch the highlights of the women's shot put F46, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Amisha Rawat Women's Shot Put F46 Final Highlights

Here are the highlights of the women's shot put F46 finale at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: How Many Indians?

The women's shot put F46 final event is set to take place at the Paris Paralympics on Wednesday. Out of the 15 women athletes, only one Indian (Amisha Rawat) is present.

Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: When The Action Starts?

The live-action for the women's shot put F46 will start shortly. The competition will start at 03:17 pm IST.

Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Personal Best Throw For Amisha Rawat

Amisha Rawat managed to get 3rd position after a 9.25m throw, which is also her personal best throw in the competition.

Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Amisha's Below-Average Throw

Amisha Rawat delivered a below-average throw in her second attempt. Her throw of 8.72m was way below than first attempt's throw.

Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Amisha Touches 9 Metres Again!

In her third attempt, Indian shot-putter Amisha Rawat touched the 9-metre mark again but was unable to better her first throw of 9.25m.

Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Noelle Malkamaki Breaks Her Own World Record

USA's Noelle Malkamaki crossed the 13-metre mark in all her three attempts. She also managed to break her own world record. Her throw of 13.95 sets a new world record in the women's shot put F46 category.

Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Two AR Records

Two area records were registered during the competition in the women's shot put F46 final. First, Tunisia's Jihen Azaiez set a new area record with an 11.01m. The second one came from the European country, Ukraine, when Mariia Shpatkivska hit a 12.22 distance to break another area record.

Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Malkamaki Breaks Her Own World Record Again

In the 4th attempt, USA's Noelle Malkamaki again smashed her own world record by a throw of 14.06m. She broke her previous world record in the second attempt with a throw of 13.95m.

Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Amisha Rawat Finishes 14th

Amisha Rawat was unable to take part in the competition after her third attempt and finished with her personal-best throw of 9.25m and withdrew after the third attempt.

Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Malkamaki Finishes With 14m Throw

In her last attempt, Noelle Malkamaki crossed the 14-metre mark again and finished with the gold medal in women's shot put and a new world record on her name.

Women's Shot Put F46 Final LIVE Updates: Final Standings

Women's Shot Put F46 Final Standings at Paris Paralympics 2024.
Women's Shot Put F46 Final Standings at Paris Paralympics 2024. Photo: Screengrab

That's All From Our Side!

Indian shot-putter Amisha Rawat finished 14th whereas Noelle Malkamaki created a new world record in the women's shot put at the Paris Paralympics 2024. That's all from our side. Goodbye and thank you!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rahul Dravid Set To Return To Rajasthan Royals As Head Coach, Sangakkara To Stay As Director
  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Squads, Groups, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan Drop To 8th Place After Series Loss Against Bangladesh
  4. Australia's Tour Of Scotland 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule, H2H Records
  5. World Test Championship Updated Points Table After Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Series
Football News
  1. Steve Parish 'Astounded' By Lack Of Interest In Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze
  2. India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers Play Out Goalless Draw As Manolo Marquez Era Begins - In Pics
  3. Mohun Bagan 2-2 East Bengal (3-2 Pen): Mariners Win Friendly In Shootout - In Pics
  4. India 0-0 Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup: Blue Tigers Held On Manolo Marquez's Debut
  5. Nations League: Palmer, Watkins, Foden Withdraw From Carsley's England Squad
Tennis News
  1. Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006
  2. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Olympic Champion Zheng Qiwen To Storm Into Semis
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Women's Singles Semifinals - In Pics
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, US Open: Home Hopeful Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 04, 2024
  2. From Mithila Folk to Modern Art: Sanju Das Paints Women's Dreams and Desires
  3. Manipur: Kuki History Struggles To Break Out Of Colonial Tropes And Majoritarianism
  4. Manipur: The Heavy Burden Of Ethnic Riots On Women And Children
  5. Heroes Or Villains? Dubious Roles For Manipur's 'Mothers' And Assam Rifles in Sexual Violence Cases
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  4. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  5. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
World News
  1. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  2. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  3. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
  4. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns Ahead Of Expected Govt Shake-Up
  5. North Korea Flood: Authorities Execute 30 People Over Failure To Prevent Deaths, Says Report
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. J&K Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Sangaldan; Rallies To Take Place To Launch Cong's Poll Campaign
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put; Amisha Rawat Finishes 14th; Bhavinaben Patel Loses In QFs