Novak Djokovic Prepared To Skip French Open, Wimbledon If COVID Jab Becomes Must

World number 1 Novak Djokovic said that he understands the consequences of his decision.

Novak Djokovic won his last French Open title in 2016. File photo

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 4:12 pm

Novak Djokovic said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he is prepared to skip the French Open and Wimbledon if vaccination against the coronavirus is required for him to play. (More Tennis News)

Speaking to the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is not vaccinated and added that missing the next two majors and other tournaments is “the price that I am willing to pay.” 

“I understand the consequences of my decision,” Djokovic said. 

“I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment.”

French Open 2022 Wimbledon 2022 Novak Djokovic COVID-19
