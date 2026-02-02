Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks Arrive For NFL 2026 Showdown
The Super Bowl LX is upon us, and the National Football League (NFL) superstars representing rivals, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, have arrived in California to begin their weeklong preparations ahead of the February 9, 2026 (India time) showdown at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara. The Patriots, the American Football Conference (AFC) champions, touched down first. Some 90 minutes later, the Seahawks — National Football Conference (NFC) winners — followed. The Patriots have won the title six times, but they are chasing their first Super Bowl since 2019 following the departure of Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are seeking a second championship in their fourth final, their first since 2015, when the Patriots denied them back-to-back titles.
