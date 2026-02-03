NBA: New York Knicks Beat Los Angeles Lakers 112-100 At Madison Square Garden
OG Anunoby scored 25 points, Landry Shamet added 23 and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-100 in the NBA on Monday (February 2, 2026) to spoil LeBron James' 32nd game at Madison Square Garden. Josh Hart finished with 20 points and Jalen Brunson had 12 points and a season-high 13 assists for the Knicks, who matched a season high with their sixth straight win, most of them coming easily. James finished with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds after being chosen as a reserve earlier for his NBA-record 22nd consecutive All-Star selection.
