Nepal Vs Canada, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP Vs CAN Cricket Match

Live streaming details of Nepal vs Canada, 3rd ODI

When the 3rd ODI match between Nepal and Canada will start?

The 3rd ODI match between Nepal and Canada will start at 9:00 AM IST on February 12 (Monday).

Where the 3rd ODI match between Nepal and Canada will be played?

The 3rd ODI match between Nepal and Canada will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.