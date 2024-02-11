Nepal Vs Canada, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP Vs CAN Cricket Match

Nepal will take on Canada in the final match of the ODI bilateral series on Monday in Kirtipur. Hosts Nepal are leading the three-match bilateral series 2-0 and they will be eyeing a clean sweep against Canada on Monday. (More Cricket News)
Nepal and Canada are playing each other for the first time in ODIs and the first two matches have been tight encounters. Nepal's skipper Rohit Paudel has been the star performer for Nepal in both matches. He took four wickets in the first match to put the visitors on the back foot and played a match-winning 87-run knock in the second match.
Paudel first took a brace of wickets while bowling and helped restrict Canada to 285 runs. Nepal achieved the target in 45.1 overs with four wickets in hand thanks to Rohit Paudel and Dev Khanal's innings (76 off 81 balls). Now, Canada have a chance to win a match and save themselves from a clean sweep in the series.
Squads for Nepal vs Canada ODI series
: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Surya Tamang, Rijan Dhakal, Aarif Sheikh, Hemant Dhami, Aakash Chand, Anil Sah, Pawan Sarraf, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Kushal Malla.
: Saad bin Zafar (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ishwarjot Singh, Jeremy Gordon, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Sahib Malhotra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Mova (wk), Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Uday Bhagwan, Aaron Johnson, Udaybir Walia, Yuvraj Samra.
When the 3rd ODI match between Nepal and Canada will start?
The 3rd ODI match between Nepal and Canada will start at 9:00 AM IST on February 12 (Monday).
Where the 3rd ODI match between Nepal and Canada will be played?
The 3rd ODI match between Nepal and Canada will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.
Where can we livestream the 3rd ODI match between Nepal and Canada?
Nepal vs Canada, 3rd ODI can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. In Nepal, the match will be telecast live on Action Sports HD 1. The Nepal vs Canada ODI cricket match can also be watched on the Dish Home Go mobile app.