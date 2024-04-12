NBA: Stephen Curry Scoress 22 As Golden State Warriors Win - In Pics

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry smiles, at the end of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore.
Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray, left, goes up to block the shot of Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, right, as forward Justin Minaya, right rear, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.
Advertisement
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney goes up for a shot against Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.
Advertisement
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is defended by Portland Trail Blazers guard Ashton Hagans, center, and center Duop Reath, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore..
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, left, drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.
Advertisement
Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, right, blocks the shot of Portland Trail Blazers guard Rayan Rupert during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.
Advertisement
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, and guard Brandin Podziemski celebrate at the end of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore.
Advertisement
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Justin Minaya, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, right, shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, center, looks to the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Justin Minaya, left, and center Deandre Ayton, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.