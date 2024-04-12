Sports

NBA: Stephen Curry Scoress 22 As Golden State Warriors Win - In Pics

Stephen Curry had 22 points and the Golden State Warriors rallied down the stretch for a 100-92 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points for the Warriors, who had a 16-1 run in the final quarter for their third straight win and ninth in the last 10 games. Golden State has already clinched a play-in spot but can potentially improve its playoff seeding in the final two games. Deandre Ayton led Portland with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Scoot Henderson had 18 points and 12 assists. It was his eighth game this season with at least 10 assists, which leads all rookies. The Trail Blazers, sitting in second-to-last in the Western Conference, have won just two of their last 15 games. Neither team was able to lead by more than single digits through the first three quarters. Kris Murray made a 3-pointer that gave the Blazers an 85-79 lead with just more than nine minutes left. Curry’s 3 narrowed it for the Warriors.