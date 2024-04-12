Sports

NBA: Stephen Curry Scoress 22 As Golden State Warriors Win - In Pics

Stephen Curry had 22 points and the Golden State Warriors rallied down the stretch for a 100-92 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points for the Warriors, who had a 16-1 run in the final quarter for their third straight win and ninth in the last 10 games. Golden State has already clinched a play-in spot but can potentially improve its playoff seeding in the final two games. Deandre Ayton led Portland with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Scoot Henderson had 18 points and 12 assists. It was his eighth game this season with at least 10 assists, which leads all rookies. The Trail Blazers, sitting in second-to-last in the Western Conference, have won just two of their last 15 games. Neither team was able to lead by more than single digits through the first three quarters. Kris Murray made a 3-pointer that gave the Blazers an 85-79 lead with just more than nine minutes left. Curry’s 3 narrowed it for the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry smiles, at the end of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray, left, goes up to block the shot of Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, right, as forward Justin Minaya, right rear, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney goes up for a shot against Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is defended by Portland Trail Blazers guard Ashton Hagans, center, and center Duop Reath, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore..

NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, left, drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers
Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, right, blocks the shot of Portland Trail Blazers guard Rayan Rupert during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

Photo: AP/Steve Dykes
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, and guard Brandin Podziemski celebrate at the end of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore.

NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Justin Minaya, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, right, shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, center, looks to the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Justin Minaya, left, and center Deandre Ayton, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

