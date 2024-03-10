Sports

NBA: Luka Doncic Creates A Bit Of History As Dallas Mavericks Beat Detroit Pistons - In Pics

Luka Doncic became the first NBA player to record six consecutive 30-point triple-doubles as the Dallas Mavericks pulled away in the second half and beat the Detroit Pistons 142-124 on Saturday night. Doncic finished with 39 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds, eclipsing Russell Westbrook’s mark of five straight 30-point triple-doubles. He also extended his own record with a fifth straight 35-point triple-double. yrie Irving added 21 points for Dallas, which has won two in a row after a three-game losing streak. Cade Cunningham had 33 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Pistons, who have lost 10 of 12. Simone Fontecchio added a career-high 27 points. Doncic had 10 more points in the third and Dallas moved out to a 144-88 lead after Michigan star Tim Hardaway Jr. hit three 3-pointers in the final 2:16 of the period — the last, a buzzer-beater.