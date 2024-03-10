NBA: Luka Doncic Creates A Bit Of History As Dallas Mavericks Beat Detroit Pistons - In Pics

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) is held back by a Pistons official during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Detroit. ()
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Evan Fournier during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic brings the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit.
Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams talks to the team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) is defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.
Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) looks to pass during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit.
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving pumps his fist after a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) greets teammates after a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic attempts a layup as Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.
Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum (0) passes the ball as Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.