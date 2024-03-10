Sports

NBA: Luka Doncic Creates A Bit Of History As Dallas Mavericks Beat Detroit Pistons - In Pics

Luka Doncic became the first NBA player to record six consecutive 30-point triple-doubles as the Dallas Mavericks pulled away in the second half and beat the Detroit Pistons 142-124 on Saturday night. Doncic finished with 39 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds, eclipsing Russell Westbrook’s mark of five straight 30-point triple-doubles. He also extended his own record with a fifth straight 35-point triple-double. yrie Irving added 21 points for Dallas, which has won two in a row after a three-game losing streak. Cade Cunningham had 33 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Pistons, who have lost 10 of 12. Simone Fontecchio added a career-high 27 points. Doncic had 10 more points in the third and Dallas moved out to a 144-88 lead after Michigan star Tim Hardaway Jr. hit three 3-pointers in the final 2:16 of the period — the last, a buzzer-beater.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
NBA Basketball Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) is held back by a Pistons official during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Detroit. ()

1/9
NBA%20Basketball
NBA Basketball Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Evan Fournier during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.

2/9
NBA%20Basketball
NBA Basketball Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic brings the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit.

3/9
NBA%20Basketball
NBA Basketball Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio
Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams talks to the team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks.

4/9
NBA%20Basketball
NBA Basketball Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio
Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) is defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.

5/9
NBA%20Basketball
NBA Basketball Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio
Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) looks to pass during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit.

6/9
NBA%20Basketball
NBA Basketball Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving pumps his fist after a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit.

7/9
NBA%20Basketball
NBA Basketball Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) greets teammates after a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit.

8/9
NBA%20Basketball
NBA Basketball Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic attempts a layup as Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.

9/9
NBA%20Basketball
NBA Basketball Photo: AP/Carlos Osorio
Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum (0) passes the ball as Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.

Tags

Basketball

