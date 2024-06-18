Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) hangs on the rim after a dunk during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in Boston.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) lifts his son Deuce as he celebrates with the team after the Celtics won the NBA basketball championship with a Game 5 victory over Dallas Mavericks in Boston.
Boston Celtics fans react outside the TD Garden following the team's victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in Boston.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, celebrates next to Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca, right, near the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after the Celtics won the NBA championship with a Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Boston.
Boston Celtics fans react following the Celtics victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in Boston.
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum celebrates after scoring during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals against the Dallas Mavericks in Boston.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum sprays champagne while celebrating after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 to win the NBA basketball finals in Boston.
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis sprays champagne while celebrating after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 to win the NBA basketball finals in Boston.
Boston Celtics celebrate on top of a parking structure following the Celtics victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in Boston.
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dunks the ball during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals against the Dallas Mavericks in Boston.