Sports

NBA Finals, Game 5: Boston Celtics Win 18th NBA Championship - In Pics

The Boston Celtics again stand alone among NBA champions. Jayson Tatum had 31 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds as the Celtics topped the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 on Monday night to win the franchise’s 18th championship, breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history. Boston earned its latest title on the 16th anniversary of hoisting its last Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2008. It marks the 13th championship won this century by one of the city’s Big 4 professional sports franchises. Jaylen Brown added 21 points and was voted the NBA Finals MVP. Jrue Holiday finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Center Kristaps Porzingis also provided an emotional lift, returning from a two-game absence because of a dislocated tendon in his left ankle to chip in five points in 17 minutes.

NBA Finals, Game 5: Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks | Photo: Peter Casey/Pool Photo via AP

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) hangs on the rim after a dunk during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in Boston.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) lifts his son Deuce as he celebrates with the team after the Celtics won the NBA basketball championship with a Game 5 victory over Dallas Mavericks in Boston.

Boston Celtics fans
Boston Celtics fans | Photo: AP/Josh Reynolds

Boston Celtics fans react outside the TD Garden following the team's victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in Boston.

Jayson Tatum celebrates next to Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca
Jayson Tatum celebrates next to Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, celebrates next to Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca, right, near the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after the Celtics won the NBA championship with a Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Boston.

Boston Celtics fans celebrates teams win
Boston Celtics fans celebrates teams win | Photo: AP/Josh Reynolds

Boston Celtics fans react following the Celtics victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in Boston.

Jayson Tatum celebrates after scoring
Jayson Tatum celebrates after scoring | Photo: AP/Michael Dwyer

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum celebrates after scoring during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals against the Dallas Mavericks in Boston.

Jayson Tatum sprays champagne
Jayson Tatum sprays champagne | Photo: Elsa/Pool Photo via AP

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum sprays champagne while celebrating after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 to win the NBA basketball finals in Boston.

Kristaps Porzingis sprays champagne
Kristaps Porzingis sprays champagne | Photo: Elsa/Pool Photo via AP

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis sprays champagne while celebrating after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 to win the NBA basketball finals in Boston.

Boston Celtics celebrate win against Dallas Mavericks
Boston Celtics celebrate win against Dallas Mavericks | Photo: AP/Josh Reynolds

Boston Celtics celebrate on top of a parking structure following the Celtics victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in Boston.

Jaylen Brown dunks the ball against Dallas Mavericks
Jaylen Brown dunks the ball against Dallas Mavericks | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dunks the ball during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals against the Dallas Mavericks in Boston.

