NBA: Dallas Mavericks Beat Sacramento Kings 107-103 For Sixth Win In Row - In Pics

Dante Exum hit the winning 3-pointer with 27.5 seconds to go, Kyrie Irving had 30 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 107-103 on Saturday (March 30, 2024) for their sixth straight win in NBA 2023-24. Exum’s wide-open shot, set up by P.J. Washington, made it 106-103 and capped a second-half comeback for the Mavericks, who trailed by 15, Associated Press reported. Fourteen of Irving’s 30 points came in the fourth quarter, and Luka Doncic added 26 for Dallas. Harrison Barnes missed a potential game-tying 3-point attempt, and then committed a backcourt violation after the Kings got the offensive rebound. The late shot was a redeeming moment for Exum, who was 1 of 4 from beyond the arc prior to that attempt. He had missed open threes, but with all the attention on Irving and Doncic, the ball repeatedly found Exum in crunch time with room and time.

NBA 2023-24: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA 2023-24: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) lands on Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0), injuring Monk's right knee during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA 2023-24: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) react as the Sacramento Kings call for a timeout late in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA 2023-24: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) defends against Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA 2023-24: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas
Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) puts in a basket over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA 2023-24: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings forward Kessler Edwards, left, strips the ball away from Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) as guard Davion Mitchell (15) watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA 2023-24: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas
Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) defends against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA 2023-24: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a Mavericks basket against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA 2023-24: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas
'Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) chase the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.

NBA 2023-24: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/José Luis Villegas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) limps toward the sideline after banging his knee in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, California.

