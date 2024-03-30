Sports

NBA: Dallas Mavericks Beat Sacramento Kings 107-103 For Sixth Win In Row - In Pics

Dante Exum hit the winning 3-pointer with 27.5 seconds to go, Kyrie Irving had 30 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 107-103 on Saturday (March 30, 2024) for their sixth straight win in NBA 2023-24. Exum’s wide-open shot, set up by P.J. Washington, made it 106-103 and capped a second-half comeback for the Mavericks, who trailed by 15, Associated Press reported. Fourteen of Irving’s 30 points came in the fourth quarter, and Luka Doncic added 26 for Dallas. Harrison Barnes missed a potential game-tying 3-point attempt, and then committed a backcourt violation after the Kings got the offensive rebound. The late shot was a redeeming moment for Exum, who was 1 of 4 from beyond the arc prior to that attempt. He had missed open threes, but with all the attention on Irving and Doncic, the ball repeatedly found Exum in crunch time with room and time.