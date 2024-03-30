NBA: Dallas Mavericks Beat Sacramento Kings 107-103 For Sixth Win In Row - In Pics

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) lands on Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0), injuring Monk's right knee during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) react as the Sacramento Kings call for a timeout late in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) defends against Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) puts in a basket over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Sacramento Kings forward Kessler Edwards, left, strips the ball away from Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) as guard Davion Mitchell (15) watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) defends against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a Mavericks basket against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.
'Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) chase the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) limps toward the sideline after banging his knee in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, California.