Rally Italy Sardinia 2024 Live Streaming: Race Timings, When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

All roads lead to Sardinia as the sixth round of the World Rally Championship, Rally Italy Sardinia is set to kickoff on May 30, Thursday, hitting the narrow, twisty, sandy, and bumpy mountain roads of the Italian Island. (More Motorsport News)

The Rally Portugal witnessed Sebastien Ogier sealing the record-breaking victory taking advantage of his rode position. Hyundai's Thierry Neuville took the lead to his championship run over Elfyn Evans of Toyota with 11 bonus points finishing third behind Ott Tanak.

The Hyundai driver is on the right path to clinch his maiden world title as Toyota's Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera are on the run for a part-time. The Italia Sardegna rally holds good memory for Neuville won the tricky race last year and two times before in 2016, and 2018.

Several changes in the format of the 2024 Rally Italy Sardinia will be observed as it has been compacted to a 48-hour tournament. The race comprises 16 stages spanning across 165.4 miles which is 34 less than last year's.

Rally Italy Sardinia 2024 Schedule:

May 31, Friday:

Shakedown - 1.29 miles at 8 am local time 

Ceremonial start - at 1:30 pm local time 

Stage 1 to 2 - 24.18 miles at 2:33 pm local time 

Stage 3 to Stage 4 - 24.18 miles at 5:33 pm local time 

June 1, Saturday:

Stage 5 to Stage 6 - 21.52 miles at 7:41 am local time 

Stage 7 to Stage 8 - 21.52 miles at 10:41am local time

Stage 11 to Stage 12 - 24.77 miles at 4:05pm BST/5:05pm local time 

June 2, Sunday:

Stage 13  - 7.80 miles at 8am local time 

Stage 14 - 4.41 miles at 9:05am local time 

Stage 15 - 7.80 miles at 11am local time 

Stage 16 (Power Stage) - 4.41 miles at 12:15pm local time 

Where to watch Rally Italy Sardinia 2024?

The Rally Italy Sardinia 2024 will be available to stream at Rally.TV worldwide.

Live telecasting of the rally won't be done in India, unfortunately. However, in the United Kingdom TNT Sport will telecast the Rally de Portugal.

