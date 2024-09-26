Motorsport

MotoGP Postpones Indian Grand Prix Return Until 2026

The Indian round of the MotoGP championship will only return to the racing calendar in 2026, organisers confirmed on Wednesday, September 25, in under two months after saying it will be hosted at the Buddh International Circuit for the next three seasons

Moto-GP-X-Photo
Moto GP Spanish Grand Prix 2024 Photo: X | motoGP
info_icon

The Indian round of the MotoGP championship will only return to the racing calendar in 2026, organisers confirmed on Wednesday, September 25, in under two months after saying it will be hosted at the Buddh International Circuit for the next three seasons. (More Motorsport News)

MotoGP announced in July that a new deal was signed with the Uttar Pradesh government, where the race track is located. 

The race, however, will just be a reserve event for the 2025 season. In 2024, the Indian GP was cancelled due to financial issues regarding the hosting fee. 

“Operational circumstances have obliged the event to be delayed from its initial slot near the start of the 2025 calendar,” MotoGP said in a statement.

“With no available dates towards the end of the season, MotoGP will therefore return to India in the early stages of 2026," the statement added.

The first Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in 2023 saw more than 100,000 fans attend the event.

The next race, the following year, was expected to take place in March with the weather anticipated to aid the race, with conditions being more suitable.

