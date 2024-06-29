Motorsport

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: Race Timing, Quali Result, When, Where To Watch

The eigth race of the 2024 MotoGP, the Dutch Grand Prix has finally arrived, and here's how, when, and where you can watch it live

MotoGP
MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix 2024. Photo: MotoGP
info_icon

All roads lead to Assen, Netherlands as the eighth round of the 2024 MotoGP has arrived. On June 30, Sunday the main race of the Dutch Grand Prix will take place at the  TT Circuit Assen under the threat of rain. (More Motorsport News)

The Dutch Grand Prix is reigniting the thrill for motorsport fans after a three-week break, following the postponement of the Kazakhstan GP which was scheduled to be held on June 16.

Last year the Italian sensation Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, who is the defending champion this time, won the race in the Netherlands claiming his fourth of the seven wins of the season.

In the 2024 MotoGP standings, he is currently placed second, trailing leader Jorge Martin by 18 points. Bagnaia is riding high after back-to-back wins in the Catalan GP and at his home race in Mugello. He remianed unbeatable in the qualifying session today (Friday) securing the pole grid.

The third-placed Marc Marquez is yet to shine in his new team, Ducati. The former Honda rider is still seeking victory in his 2024 campaign so far.

The Qualifying race is underway (on June 29, Saturday) and here is the result:

Race Timing of MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix 2024:

June 28, Friday
Free Practice 1 - 9:45 am
Practice - 2:00 pm

June 29, Saturday
Practice 2 - 2:00 pm
Qualifying - 9:50am
Sprint race - 2:00 pm

June 30, Sunday
Dutch MotoGP - 1:00 pm

Where to watch MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix 2024?

All the MotoGP 2024 races will be available to stream online on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

