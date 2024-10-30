Motorsport

Mexican Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso 'Hurting' After Milestone Race Ends Early

Fernando Alonso has only missed four races since his first entry at the Australian Grand Prix in 2001. Of the 1120 races in the history of the competition, the 43-year-old has competed in 35.7% of them

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso was forced to retire in his 400th race in Formula 1
info_icon

Fernando Alonso said he was left feeling hurt after being forced to retire at the Mexican Grand Prix in what was his 400th race in the competition. (More Motorsport News)

Alonso qualified in 13th and started well in Mexico City, moving up a couple of places following Yuki Tsunoda's crash on the opening lap of proceedings. 

However, after just 15 laps, the Spaniard was forced to retire from the race due to a suspected brake cooling issue caused by some debris stuck in his car.

Alonso has only missed four races since his first entry at the Australian Grand Prix in 2001.

Of the 1120 races in the history of the competition, the 43-year-old has competed in 35.7% of them. 

"It was okay, the start was good," Alonso said. "Obviously, there was a lot of action in front of us, so we capitalised on that, but apparently, there was a bit of debris on the front brake ducts and the temperatures were over the moon.

“We tried to mitigate that, moving the brake balance rearwards and different actions, but it was still not under control so unfortunately we had to retire the car."

It was a familiar feeling for Alonso, who has suffered similar issues on his landmark occasions in the sport. 

He also failed to finish at his 300th race back in 2018, as well as his 200th at the 2013 Malaysian Grand Prix. 

“It hurts always the same, to be honest, when you don’t see the chequered flag. It doesn’t matter which number," Alonso added. 

“We are here to compete. In a way, when you have to retire the car it’s better when you are not in a super competitive weekend.

"It was maybe unlikely to score points today, so hopefully more luck will come, and we come back stronger in the next race and next year here.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group C Day 4: How Karnataka Clinched Season's First Win
  2. Smriti Mandhana's New Record: Most ODI Centuries In India Women's Cricket History, Surpassing Mithali Raj
  3. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: IND-W Secure Series 2-1 Against NZ-W With 6-Wicket Victory
  4. IND-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI: Ton-Up Smriti Mandhana Consigns New Zealand To Series Defeat; India's Morale Boosting Win Vs T20 World Champs
  5. BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test: De Zorzi, Stubbs Tons Put South Africa In Control On Day 1 - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Manchester United's Next Manager: Sporting CP Confirm Red Devils' Interest In Amorim
  2. Diogo Jota To Miss Liverpool's Next Four Games, Manager Arne Slot Confirms
  3. Juventus Vs Parma Preview, Serie A: Injury-Hit Hosts Welcome Back Teun Koopmeiners
  4. Ballon D'Or Awards: Pep Guardiola Doesn't Mind Real Madrid's Boycott
  5. East Bengal FC 4-0 Bashundhara Kings Highlights, AFC Challenge League: Red & Gold Brigade Notch Up Huge Win; BKS Knocked Out
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas Stays In Contention For ATP Finals After First-Round Win
  4. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Frivolous, Unfounded': EC Denies Congress' Allegations Of Irregularities In Haryana Assembly Poll Results
  2. Over 100 Flights Across Indian Airlines Receive Bomb Threats On Tuesday
  3. PM Modi Apologizes To Seniors In Delhi, Bengal, Blames Oppn For Ayushman Bharat Implementation Failure
  4. Rajasthan: 12 People Dead After Bus Crashes Into Flyover Wall In Sikar; 30 Others Injured
  5. Why ‘Abua’ Is Important In Jharkhand Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  2. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
  3. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
  4. Kamala Harris, The Immigrant Advocate Who’s Now Echoing Trump’s Policies
  5. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
World News
  1. Middle East: Austrian Soldiers Injured By Rockets In Lebanon; Israel Bans UNRWA, Halting Aid For Gaza| Latest
  2. China Announces New Measures For Couples To Have More Children To Avert Demographic Crisis
  3. In Taliban's Latest Attempt To Silence, Afghan Women Now Banned From Conversing, Speaking Loudly
  4. Who Is Naim Qassem? New Hezbollah Chief Who Fled Lebanon Out Of Fear For His Life
  5. The Challenges Facing Kamala Harris In 2024 US Elections
Latest Stories
  1. North Korea Sends Foreign Minister To Russia Amid Reports Of Troop Deployment | Details
  2. Shiv Sena Announces 15 More Candidates In Third List, 4 From BJP | See Full List
  3. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  4. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: IND-W Secure Series 2-1 Against NZ-W With 6-Wicket Victory
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Things To Keep In Mind While Lighting Diya For Lord Yama
  7. Dhanteras 2024: 9 Auspicious Items You Must Buy
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 29, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign