Max Verstappen Would 'Look Good In Silver', Says Mercedes Chief

Mercedes chief Ola Kallenius believes Max Verstappen would "look good in silver" as he strongly hinted at the team's continued interest in the Red Bull driver. (More Motorsport News)
Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari at the end of the year, though the team are yet to announce who his replacement will be.
Since Hamilton's announcement, Mercedes have talked up Verstappen, who has a contract with Red Bull until 2028.
However, rumours have circled the Dutchman's future with the team after legendary designer Adrian Newey announced his departure at the end of the season, with Verstappen, who won the Spanish Grand Prix last weekend, stressing he wants to be in the "right environment" in the fastest car.
Speaking to Sky Germany, Kallenius once again made his interest in drawing Verstappen over to Mercedes clear.
"The best driver wants to have the best car. And that's our job, to bring the best package together," Kallenius said.
"The cards will be reshuffled in 2026. New order with new rules. That's also an opportunity. Who knows?
"But I think Max would look good in silver, wouldn't he?"
Despite those comments, Toto Wolff previously confirmed there had been no official talks with Verstappen.
It is rumoured that 17-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli could be in line to partner George Russell next season, while Verstappen remains an outside target.