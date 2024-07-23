Formula 1: Mattia Binotto Replaces Andreas Seidl In Major Shake-Up For Audi's Project

Audi have appointed former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto as the head of their Formula One project, parting company with Andreas Seidl. (More Motorsport News)
Made chief executive officer 19 months ago, Seidl was tasked with overseeing Sauber's progress ahead of Audi taking over the team for 2026.
However, with Sauber the only team on the grid yet to earn a point this season, the German manufacturer has opted to conduct a major shake-up.
Olivier Hoffmann, chairman of the team's board of directors, has joined Seidl in departing.
Binotto, who left Ferrari at the end of the 2022 season after the Scuderia's title charge faded in disappointing fashion, will officially take on the role of chief operating and chief technical officer from August 1.
Gernot Dollner, who has taken over Hoffmann's former position, said of Binotto: "With his extensive experience of more than 25 years in F1, he will undoubtedly be able to make a decisive contribution for Audi.
"Our aim is to bring the entire F1 project up to F1 speed by means of clear management structures, defined responsibilities, reduced interfaces, and efficient decision-making processes.
"For this purpose, the team must be able to act independently and quickly."
Binotto had been part of Ferrari's team since 1995, contributing to eight constructors' championship triumphs before becoming team principal in 2019.