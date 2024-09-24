Motorsport

Formula 1: Hamilton, Russell Lament 'Frustrating' Singapore Showing

Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton endured a "frustrating" Singapore Grand Prix having failed to build on their impressive showing in qualifying

Singapore-Grand-Prix
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were left frustrated in the aftermath of the Singapore Grand Prix
info_icon

Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton endured a "frustrating" Singapore Grand Prix having failed to build on their impressive showing in qualifying. (More Motorsport News)

Hamilton started one place ahead of his team-mate in third, but the Silver Arrows' split strategy proved costly during the gruelling 62-lap race. 

The seven-time world champion gambled by starting on the soft tyres but was unable to get away with the runaway front two of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. 

Russell, however, elected to start on the favoured medium tyre, but Hamilton's decision arguably held up his Mercedes team-mate in the opening stint. 

The pair finished fourth and sixth respectively, with Hamilton overtaking the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc late on to move to 174 points in the drivers' championship. 

“After a very difficult Friday, we would have likely taken P4 in the Grand Prix,” Russell said.

“Our pace in qualifying, however, made us believe we could achieve more.

"Today was no doubt a difficult race for us, both challenging in terms of our pace but also physically.

“The McLarens were very impressive and in another league to us, whilst Max [Verstappen] had the legs on us.

We were able to hold off the Ferrari of Charles [Leclerc] in the closing stages, so it was very much an evening of damage limitation.

"Given the pace of the car, that was the very best we could have achieved.”

Hamilton further relayed his frustrations about the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit but is confident the Silver Arrows can bounce back in Austin next month. 

“It is hard to describe the range of emotions you feel when we have a difficult race like that,” Hamilton said.

“This year continues to be a testing one for everyone, but we are all pushing as hard as we can.

"We don’t always get things right and that was the case today with our strategy.

“We have lost some form to the leaders in the past few races and we’re working hard to figure out why that is.”

Mercedes had won three of the last four races before the summer break but have since managed just one podium since after Russell benefitted from Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez's crash on the penultimate lap of proceedings. 

But up next is a track Hamilton has relished over the years, with the Briton winning the American Grand Prix in Austin more times than anyone else (five), though he has not prevailed around the Texas circuit since 2017. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS: Adil Rashid Says He Has No Plays To Retire 'Any Time Soon'
  2. United Arab Emirates Vs United States, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Ajinkya Rahane Set To Lead Mumbai In Irani Cup Tie; Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur To Play
  4. Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Launches Official Event Song Titled 'Whatever It Takes'
Football News
  1. Premier League: Alexander-Arnold Makes Klopp Dig With 'Refreshing' Slot Remark
  2. Bonmati Aiming To Follow Cruyff's Footsteps In Creating Barcelona History
  3. MCI 2-2 ARS: Arsenal Cannot 'Tone Down' Dark Arts After Man City Draw, Says David James
  4. Man City Team News: Pep Guardiola Not Concerned About Kevin De Bruyne's Inter Injury
  5. Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: MBSG 3-2 NEUFC At Full-time
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  2. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  3. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  4. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  5. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Laapataa Ladies As India's Oscar Entry Receives Criticism, FFI Calls Indian Women 'Mix Of Submission & Dominance' | Controversy Explained
  2. 'Collective Strength, Not the Battlefield': PM Modi's Message at UN Summit | Top Quotes
  3. Pune Airport To Be Renamed Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport
  4. EY Employee Death: FM Sitharaman Slammed For Victim Blaming After Suggesting To 'Believe In God'; Reacts To Outrage
  5. Badlapur Rape Case Accused Akshay Shinde Shot Dead By Cops In 'Self Defense', Oppn Alleges 'Encounter'
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  3. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  4. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  5. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
World News
  1. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  2. From Climate Change To Multilateralism - United Nations’ 'Pact For The Future' Decoded
  3. Iceland: Cops Kill Rare Polar Bear Spotted After 8 Years; Country’s Policy Allows It To Do So | Explained
  4. UN Expert Says Prisoners Sent By Russia To Fight In Ukraine Are Committing Crimes When They Return
  5. Sri Lanka's First Marxist Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake Sworn In As 10th President
Latest Stories
  1. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
  2. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. UP: 'Caste' Question Resurfaces As Cops Kill Robbery Accused In Encounter In Sultanpur
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  8. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights