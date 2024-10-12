Motorsport

FIA Wrong To Punish Max Verstappen For Swearing, Says Guenther Steiner

Steiner’s popularity rose even outside the sport through Netflix’s Drive to Survive documentary series, where he was often seen using bad language

Max-Verstappen-During-News-Conference
Max Verstappen during a news conference.
info_icon

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has said the FIA was wrong to punish Formula One world champion Max Verstappen for swearing. (More Motorsport News)

The Red Bull driver, who won his third world championship title last year, was asked to do community service by the motorsport’s governing body for swearing in a news conference during last month’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen then protested against the punishment by giving short answers during an official news conference and termed the penalty "ridiculous", going on to say that such decisions could speed up his exit from the sport. 

Now, the former Haas boss has weighed in, saying that the FIA should not have “made a big story out of it.”

“Max didn't swear at anybody. He used the f-word about his car. So nobody got offended by it, in my opinion,” said Steiner, who departed Haas at the start of the year. 

"The best way [to handle it] would have been not to make a big story of it. Sit down with the drivers, they have a meeting every weekend, and say: 'Hey, guys, can you tone it down a little bit? We are the FIA, we don't really like this.' 

"But don't say: 'If you do, you get a fine, a penalty, whatever.' Because you know these guys, they've got an ego as well. And they say: 'I don't want to do that.' And then what do you create? All this controversy - for nothing."

Steiner’s popularity rose even outside the sport through Netflix’s Drive to Survive documentary series, where he was often seen using bad language.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands reacts after his second place finish in the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. - (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Max Verstappen Vs FIA: When Cursing Becomes A Controversy In Formula One - Full Analysis

BY Associated Press

“You have heard me a lot in press conferences and interviews like this, I don't swear. I swear when I am in battle. And that's why I made these comments,” he said. 

"When you are in the heat, and adrenaline is going and emotions are going, you do it. When we say, 'Oh, the children, we have to look after our children.' But they hear it everywhere. Swearing has changed from what it was 20 years ago to now.”

"When you swear at somebody, that's a different story. But swearing at somebody in the race I understand because you're doing 350kmph and somebody cuts you off, you're not saying: 'Hello, buddy, you shouldn't be doing this.’”

Verstappen has had a difficult 2024 season in F1 with McLaren giving Red Bull a run for their money. The Dutch driver sits only 51 points clear of second-placed Lando Norris in the driver’s championship with six races to go of the season. 

F1 will return for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on October 20 with races in Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi remaining on the calendar. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ben Stokes Could Return For England’s Second Test Against Pakistan, Hints Ollie Pope
  2. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  3. Shan Masood Set To Lose Pakistan Test Captaincy; Three Names In Race To Take Over: Report
  4. England Vs Scotland Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match 17
  5. Indian Cricketer Mohammed Siraj Appointed As Telangana's Deputy Superintendent Of Police
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Wales Will Benefit From Iceland Collapse In Long Term, Says Craig Bellamy
  2. FIFA 2034 World Cup: Football Body Urged To Put More Human Rights Scrutiny Into Saudi Arabia Deal
  3. Chelsea's Cole Palmer Will Become One Of The World's Best Players, Predicts Marc Cucurella
  4. Women's Super League: Arsenal 'Envious' Of Chelsea's Dominance, Admits Katie Mccabe
  5. Bruno Fernandes Relishing Portugal Challenge With Man United 'Not In A Positive Moment'
Tennis News
  1. 'A Part Of Me Left With Them' Says Novak Djokovic After Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray Retirements
  2. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic To Monitor Jakub Mensik After Fighting Back In Quarter-final
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen To Face Wang Xinyu In First All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  4. Shanghai Masters: Serbian Novak Djokovic Survives Jakub Mensik Scare To Reach Semi-Final
  5. World Tennis League 2024 Season 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu Train Accident: 19 Injured In Mysuru-Darbhanga Express Collision
  2. Ram Vs Raavan: From Myth To Realpolitik 
  3. Did Raavan Really Have 11 Heads?
  4. The Wisdom Of Raavan
  5. Express Train Collides With Goods Train In Tamil Nadu, Fire Erupts In Two Coaches
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  3. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  4. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  5. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
US News
  1. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  2. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  3. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  4. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  5. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
World News
  1. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  2. Massive Data Breach: 31 Million Passwords Leaked In Internet Archive Cyberattack
  3. Northern Lights Dazzle Across The Globe Amid Solar Storm | In Photos
  4. Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo Wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize
  5. IDF Displays Seized Hezbollah And Iranian Weapons Amid Mideast Tensions | In Photos
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures