Carlos Sainz Signs For Williams For 2025 F1 Season After Ferrari Exit

Carlos Sainz will join Williams for the 2025 season, signing a two-year contract with the option to extend, ending months of speculation on his future. (More Motorsports News)
The 29-year-old will drive alongside Alex Albon next season following his departure from Ferrari, who announced earlier this year that Lewis Hamilton would be taking his seat.
Sainz was initially seen as a candidate to take Hamilton's place at Mercedes, with Alpine and Sauber, who will become Audi in 2026, also in the running to get his signature.
But, he will now replace American Logan Sargeant, who looks set to stop racing at the end of the season.
"I am very happy to announce that I will be joining Williams Racing from 2025 onwards," Sainz said in a press release.
"It is no secret that this year's driver market has been exceptionally complex for various reasons and that it has taken me some time to announce my decision.
"However, I am fully confident that Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey and I am extremely proud of joining such a historic and successful team, where many of my childhood heroes drove in the past and made their mark on our sport.
"The ultimate goal of bringing Williams back to where it belongs, at the front of the grid, is a challenge that I embrace with excitement and positivity."
Sainz has achieved three F1 wins to date, including a victory at the Australian Grand Prix in March, and 23 podium finishes while amassing over 1,100 points over his career.
He currently sits fifth in the drivers’ championship and has five podiums in the first half of the season.