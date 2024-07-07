Motorsport

British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Ends Long Wait For F1 Victory With Historic Ninth Silverstone Success

It marked Hamilton's 104th victory of his glittering career, and his first triumph since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix back in December 2021, ending a 945-day period without success

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix
info_icon

Lewis Hamilton ended his three-year wait for a Formula One victory after claiming a record-extending ninth British Grand Prix triumph on Sunday. (More Motorsport News)

The seven-time world champion rolled back the years as he fended off a late challenge from Max Verstappen to emerge victorious.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate George Russell started on pole before Lando Norris snatched the lead, but pitstops proved pivotal in challenging conditions at Silverstone. 

Russell's hopes of claiming back-to-back victories were dashed when a water system issue forced him to retire on lap 34. 

Verstappen, who had struggled for pace through much of a race that was hit by two separate periods of rain, came on strong in the closing stages but it proved too little, too late for the defending world champion.

It marked Hamilton's 104th victory of his glittering career, and his first triumph since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix back in December 2021, ending a 945-day period without success.

Norris continued his pursuit of Verstappen in the driver's championship as he claimed the final podium place, with his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri in fourth.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished in fifth as Nico Hulkenburg impressed again for Haas, finishing a place behind. 

Data Debrief: Hamilton silver patch at Silverstone continued

Hamilton's victory was his first in F1 since the aforementioned Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021, with his 945-day wait the longest the Brit had competed without triumphing.

Mercedes' improvements have been impressive in recent weeks, and the team have now won back-to-back races for the first time since 2021 between Sao Paulo and Saudi Arabia (all three won by Hamilton). 

Both Russell and Norris will have to wait another year to become the 36th driver to win a home Grand Prix, however, as Hamilton's silver patch at Silverstone continued. 

Though not successful for Verstappen, the championship leader still overtook Alain Prost and Fernando Alonso (both 106) for the fourth-most podium individual finishes in F1 history.

Top 10

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
3. Lando Norris (McLaren)
4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
6. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)
7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
8. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
9. Alex Albon (Williams)
10. Yuki Tsunoda (RB)

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Drivers

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 255 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) –  171
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 150

Constructors

1. Red Bull – 373
2. Ferrari – 302
3. McLaren – 295

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 WC 2026 Qualifiers B Sub-Regional Europe - Matchday 2 Live Streaming: Fixture, When, Where To Watch
  2. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024: Trinbago Knight Riders Sign Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Speaks On Maiden Ton - 'Always Believe In My Hitting Abililty'
  4. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 2nd T20I: Rain Washes Out India's Hopes Of Levelling Series
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Blazing Ton Levels Series 1-1 - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Euro 2024: Toni Kroos Pens Emotional Farewell After Confirming Retirement
  2. TUR Vs NED, Euro 2024 QF: Calhanoglu Regrets Turkiye's Defensive Tactics In Loss
  3. Bayern Munich Complete Michael Olise Signing As Crystal Palace Winger Moves To Bundesliga
  4. NED Vs ENG Semi-Final, Euro 2024: Netherlands 'Very Close' To Realising Dream, Says Ake
  5. Copa America: Colombia's James Rodriguez Wants To Be Best Player On Display
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Hoping Win Over France's Humbert Can Inspire Spain At Euro 2024
  2. Wimbledon: Medvedev To Face Sinner In Last Eight After Dimitrov Retires
  3. Wimbledon: Raducanu Stunned By Qualifier Sun After Injury Scare In Last 16 Exit
  4. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Hails 'Unbelievable' Set Point After Ugo Humbert Triumph
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz Beat Ugo Humbert To Enter Quarterfinals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 78 As 8 More People Loses Their Lives In Deluge
  2. Another Lynching In Bengal As Man Beaten To Death In Bhangar Over Suspicion Of Theft
  3. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Face Floor Test On July 8, May Expand Cabinet Tomorrow Post Result
  4. Shivraj Takes 'Bal Buddhi' Jibe At Rahul Over Ram Mandir Movement Remarks, Says He Peddles Lies
  5. Delhi Records Year's Lowest AQI; Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
Entertainment News
  1. Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh
  2. Director Michael Sarnoski Teases Sequel Of 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  3. Javed Akhtar Schools Social Media User Who Called Him 'Son Of Gaddar'
  4. You Look Gorgeous: Kareena Kapoor After Shloka Ambani Wore Recreated Version Of 'Bole Chudiyan' Ensemble
  5. Would Love To Find Perfect Project For Me And My Aunt, Julia Roberts: Emma Roberts
US News
  1. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  2. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  3. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  4. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  5. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
World News
  1. Nepal: 62 Killed In Rain-related Incidents In Nepal In One Month
  2. Delhi Records Year's Lowest AQI; Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
  3. France Records Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years At Runoff Elections
  4. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  5. Turkey's Erdogan Renews Push To Restore Ties With Syria That Were Severed Over A Decade Ago
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP