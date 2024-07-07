Lewis Hamilton ended his three-year wait for a Formula One victory after claiming a record-extending ninth British Grand Prix triumph on Sunday. (More Motorsport News)
The seven-time world champion rolled back the years as he fended off a late challenge from Max Verstappen to emerge victorious.
Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate George Russell started on pole before Lando Norris snatched the lead, but pitstops proved pivotal in challenging conditions at Silverstone.
Russell's hopes of claiming back-to-back victories were dashed when a water system issue forced him to retire on lap 34.
Verstappen, who had struggled for pace through much of a race that was hit by two separate periods of rain, came on strong in the closing stages but it proved too little, too late for the defending world champion.
It marked Hamilton's 104th victory of his glittering career, and his first triumph since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix back in December 2021, ending a 945-day period without success.
Norris continued his pursuit of Verstappen in the driver's championship as he claimed the final podium place, with his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri in fourth.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished in fifth as Nico Hulkenburg impressed again for Haas, finishing a place behind.
Data Debrief: Hamilton silver patch at Silverstone continued
Hamilton's victory was his first in F1 since the aforementioned Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021, with his 945-day wait the longest the Brit had competed without triumphing.
Mercedes' improvements have been impressive in recent weeks, and the team have now won back-to-back races for the first time since 2021 between Sao Paulo and Saudi Arabia (all three won by Hamilton).
Both Russell and Norris will have to wait another year to become the 36th driver to win a home Grand Prix, however, as Hamilton's silver patch at Silverstone continued.
Though not successful for Verstappen, the championship leader still overtook Alain Prost and Fernando Alonso (both 106) for the fourth-most podium individual finishes in F1 history.
Top 10
1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
3. Lando Norris (McLaren)
4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
6. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)
7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
8. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
9. Alex Albon (Williams)
10. Yuki Tsunoda (RB)
CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
Drivers
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 255 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 171
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 150
Constructors
1. Red Bull – 373
2. Ferrari – 302
3. McLaren – 295