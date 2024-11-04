Motorsport

Brazilian GP 2024: Verstappen 'Wanted To Destroy' Red Bull Garage Before Sao Paulo Triumph

Max Verstappen revealed he wanted to destroy the Red Bull garage in the hours before he delivered a wet-weather performance for the ages to win the Brazilian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Max Verstappen revealed he wanted to destroy the Red Bull garage in the hours before he delivered a wet-weather performance for the ages to win the Brazilian Grand Prix. (More Motorsport News)

Verstappen had been left frustrated after Sunday's delayed qualifying session, when a crash by Lance Stroll and subsequent red flag saw him drop out of Q2.

The Dutchman's early exit saw him finish 12th, but a five-place grid penalty for an engine change dropped him to 17th, presenting an opportunity for Lando Norris to take a seismic chunk out of his drivers' championship lead. 

But a determined Verstappen then overcame the rain-affected conditions at Interlagos, climbing to P11 on the very first lap before making his charge into the top 10.

His remarkable comeback, which included five consecutive fastest laps, culminated in him passing Alpine’s Esteban Ocon for the lead on lap 43 before romping to victory.

“My emotions were all over the place, from wanting to destroy the garage (after qualifying) to winning the race,” said Verstappen. “It has been a roller coaster.

“It is unbelievable to win here from so far back on the grid. I was expecting to lose points in the championship.

"Now, I just want clean races. But I am not thinking about clinching the title in Vegas.”

A rain-affected race saw several incidents, with Lance Stroll, Alex Albon, Nico Hulkenberg, Franco Colapinto and Carlos Sainz all failing to finish the race.

But Verstappen remained calm in those conditions, snapping his 10-race winless streak, while also becoming the first driver since Kimi Raikkonen at the Japanese Grand Prix in 2005 to emerge victorious after gaining 16 positions.

And the three-time world champion believed his latest win, which was his 62nd in the competition, was his best one to date. 

“The rain came, we stayed out, which was very sketchy, and I had to just keep the car on track,” continued Verstappen.

“It was undriveable in the conditions. I felt like I was driving a boat, or a jet-ski.

“There was a lot at stake because I had to be aware of the championship, so for me this is the best one (victory).

"And it is a massive boost for the team because it has been a tough period.”

Verstappen is now 62 points clear of Norris in the drivers' championship with just 86 points remaining, and can win a fourth consecutive drivers' title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

However, he insisted that the season was far from over, acknowledging he must remain perfect in the final three races to get over the line after an up and down season.

“Now it’s of course a great result, which if you look a few hours ago, was definitely the other way around, looking like we were going to lose a lot of points," he said. 

“So I’m very happy, but still three tough races [to go], so we just need to stay calm and make no mistakes.

