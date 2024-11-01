Motorsport

Brazilian GP: Lando Norris Urges For 'Cleaner Battle' With Max Verstappen Ahead Of Upcoming Race

The 24-year-old was unfazed by how the nature of the rivalry might impact his personal relationship with Verstappen

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Lando-Norris
Lando Norris thinks Max Verstappen needs to "change"
info_icon

Lando Norris has called for a “cleaner battle” with title rival Max Verstappen ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday. (More Motorsports News)

Verstappen received two 10-second penalties for incidents early on in last Sunday's race in Mexico, which was won by Carlos Sainz.

He was awarded the first penalty for forcing Norris off the track at Turn Four on the 10th lap, while the second was given for leaving the track four corners later.

It meant the Dutchman finished in sixth position while Norris capitalised to finish second. Now, the McLaren driver wants to see fairer racing from his rival at Red Bull.

"It's what I said going into Mexico, I want clean, fair racing," Norris told Sky Sports.

"And that's what I do, that's what I provide and that's how I race. That's how I've always raced in my career. It's not for me to change, it's for the other side to change."

"I stayed out of trouble and did my job also, which is that. But every weekend is a new weekend. I don't know what to expect this weekend.

"Obviously, I hope, I expect a cleaner battle than what we had. But it's not up to me. I don't make the rules, I don't decide the penalties, I didn't do it. I just drive. The stewards see the race and they did a good job."

The result left McLaren in the lead in the Constructor’s Championship, ahead of Ferrari and Red Bull. While in the individual driver standings, Verstappen’s lead was cut to 47 points by Norris.

The 24-year-old was unfazed by how the nature of the rivalry might impact his personal relationship with Verstappen, however.

"Some of this is not personal," said Norris when asked if his relationship with Verstappen has changed.

"He wants to win the championship, I want to win the championship. But the way he can win the championship is a very different way to how I need to win the championship.

"Whether that changes how we are personally, it probably will a little bit, but this is not my concentration or place for concern at the minute."

Norris last took the chequered flag in September at the Singapore Grand Prix and has finished on the podium in one of the two races since. Verstappen, meanwhile, has failed to win a race since June when he finished first in Spain.

It leaves Norris feeling confident he can clinch his maiden title with four races left due to a number of reasons.

"My team, how we're performing every weekend. I think I'm driving very well, both in qualifying and races,” he explained.

“I feel like I've done a strong job over the last few months. I've still made mistakes and I've still not been perfect, but there's also times when we shouldn't have won and we shouldn't have had pole position and certain things.

"We did because I've been doing a good job - which is rare, but the confidence I've had in myself recently has helped me to keep believing.

"Probably the lack of performance that Red Bull have at the minute - both of them need to go together.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: IND Bowl At The Wankhede - Check Playing XIs
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Toss Update: NZ Bat First In Mumbai; Jasprit Bumrah Misses Out Due To Illness
  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Forward To
  4. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Prediction, Head To Head, Mumbai Weather Forecast, Wankhede Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. IPL 2025 Retentions: Who Said What Ahead Of Auction - Reactions, Insights From Players And Coaches
Football News
  1. Vic 0-2 Atletico: Alvarez's Brace Sends Visitors Through Against Sixth-Tier Side In Copa Del Rey
  2. Women's Super League Matchday 6 Predictions: Skinner To Win 100th Man Utd Game, Chelsea To Stay Perfect
  3. Bayer Leverkusen Vs Stuttgart Preview: Xabi Alonso Calls For Defensive Improvement
  4. Liverpool Vs Brighton Preview: Key Players And Prediction For LIV v BHA Premier League Match
  5. Ruben Amorim Going To Man United? Things To Get Clearer After Sporting CP's Next Match
Tennis News
  1. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
  2. Humbert Vs Alcaraz: World No. 2 Admits He Was 'Not Up To Level' After Loss To Lower-Ranked Opponent
  3. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev Progresses To Last 16 After Seeing Off Griekspoor
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Wakes To Smog-Covered Sky After 'Relentless' Firecracker Bursting On Diwali; AQI To Worsen
  2. J&K BJP MLA Devender Rana Passes Away At 59; Condolences Pour In
  3. The Identity Question At the Centre Of Jharkhand Poll Face-Off
  4. In Maharashtra Elections, It Is Every Man For Himself
  5. Centre's Ayushman Bharat Scheme Exists Only On Paper: Delhi Health Minister
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  2. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  3. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  4. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
World News
  1. Typhoon Kong-rey Wrecks Havoc In Taiwan
  2. The Deathly Waltz That Is US-Israel Ties
  3. The Resurgence Of Donald Trump
  4. Middle East Latest: UN Warns Israel Over UNRWA Ban, Hezbollah Has Conditions For Ceasefire
  5. Asia Needs To Spend More To Adapt To Climate Change, Limit Its Damage: Study
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know