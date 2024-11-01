Lando Norris has called for a “cleaner battle” with title rival Max Verstappen ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday. (More Motorsports News)
Verstappen received two 10-second penalties for incidents early on in last Sunday's race in Mexico, which was won by Carlos Sainz.
He was awarded the first penalty for forcing Norris off the track at Turn Four on the 10th lap, while the second was given for leaving the track four corners later.
It meant the Dutchman finished in sixth position while Norris capitalised to finish second. Now, the McLaren driver wants to see fairer racing from his rival at Red Bull.
"It's what I said going into Mexico, I want clean, fair racing," Norris told Sky Sports.
"And that's what I do, that's what I provide and that's how I race. That's how I've always raced in my career. It's not for me to change, it's for the other side to change."
"I stayed out of trouble and did my job also, which is that. But every weekend is a new weekend. I don't know what to expect this weekend.
"Obviously, I hope, I expect a cleaner battle than what we had. But it's not up to me. I don't make the rules, I don't decide the penalties, I didn't do it. I just drive. The stewards see the race and they did a good job."
The result left McLaren in the lead in the Constructor’s Championship, ahead of Ferrari and Red Bull. While in the individual driver standings, Verstappen’s lead was cut to 47 points by Norris.
The 24-year-old was unfazed by how the nature of the rivalry might impact his personal relationship with Verstappen, however.
"Some of this is not personal," said Norris when asked if his relationship with Verstappen has changed.
"He wants to win the championship, I want to win the championship. But the way he can win the championship is a very different way to how I need to win the championship.
"Whether that changes how we are personally, it probably will a little bit, but this is not my concentration or place for concern at the minute."
Norris last took the chequered flag in September at the Singapore Grand Prix and has finished on the podium in one of the two races since. Verstappen, meanwhile, has failed to win a race since June when he finished first in Spain.
It leaves Norris feeling confident he can clinch his maiden title with four races left due to a number of reasons.
"My team, how we're performing every weekend. I think I'm driving very well, both in qualifying and races,” he explained.
“I feel like I've done a strong job over the last few months. I've still made mistakes and I've still not been perfect, but there's also times when we shouldn't have won and we shouldn't have had pole position and certain things.
"We did because I've been doing a good job - which is rare, but the confidence I've had in myself recently has helped me to keep believing.
"Probably the lack of performance that Red Bull have at the minute - both of them need to go together.”