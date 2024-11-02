Oscar Piastri explained he would be willing to follow team orders to help out Lando Norris in his championship battle after claiming pole position for the Sprint at the Brazil Grand Prix. (More Sports News)
Piastri surged to the front row for Saturday's Sprint, edging McLaren team-mate Norris in the final moments, after the Briton had led proceedings throughout.
Norris was pipped by two hundredths of a second, though is in prime position to close the gap to Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings.
Verstappen finished fourth, but is set to face a five-place grid drop for Sunday's race after Red Bull elected to change his power unit for the sixth time this season.
Norris is currently 47 points behind the Dutchman in the drivers' championship, with this weekend offering the perfect opportunity for him to close the gap at the summit.
Despite his impressive effort, Piastri confirmed that the team is his priority, and he will focus on their overall result before they switch attention to the grand prix on Sunday.
“We’ll see what the pace is like for both of us tomorrow. I think first and second is the first objective, and then we’ll see what order it is," Piastri told Sky Sports.
“I know that I’m not in the running for the drivers’ standings and for the team, it doesn’t matter which way around we are. I know that’s the case and we’ll see.”
Quizzed further on whether he would give up the win outright, he added: “Yes. I’ve said I would from when we first had these discussions.
"It would be nice to win, but it’s one point difference, and it’s not the main race so we’ll see.
“Lando needs the points in the drivers’ standings a lot more than I do, but of course I still want to win.
"So if I put in the effort and have good pace, I’m sure that won’t go unnoticed, but let’s see.”
Charles Leclerc completed the top three for Saturday's sprint, with Verstappen just behind, while Carlos Sainz, the winner at the Mexican Grand Prix last weekend, took fifth.
Mercedes' George Russell came in sixth, while the Alpine of Pierre Gasly finished seventh.
Liam Lawson, Alex Albon and Ollie Bearman, who replaced the unwell Kevin Magnussen at Haas for the Sprint, rounded out the top 10.