Brazilian GP: Verstappen's Lead Cut As Norris Claims First Sprint Race Victory

Lando Norris won in the fifth sprint race of the campaign after fellow McLaren driver Oscar Piastri – who started on pole – was ordered to let his team-mate through two laps before the end

Lando Norris
Lando Norris led a McLaren one-two in Saturday's sprint race
Lando Norris claimed his first-ever victory in a sprint race, cutting Max Verstappen's lead in the Formula One drivers' championship standings to 45 points. (More Motorsport News)

Norris triumphed in the fifth sprint race of the campaign after fellow McLaren driver Oscar Piastri – who started on pole – was ordered to let his team-mate through two laps before the end.

The McLaren duo had been involved in a four-way fight for top spot from the off, alongside Red Bull's Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. 

The team had planned to prioritise Norris as he looks to force his way into title contention in the season's closing weeks, though their drivers almost missed the chance to trade places when Haas' Nico Hulkenberg crashed out on lap 21, bringing about a virtual safety car.

They managed to make the switch just before the VSC was deployed, though Verstappen – who finished third – could face a penalty for a potential infringement after attempting to challenge Piastri on the final lap.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Norris said: "We're not proud about it but we work well as a team together, so I thank Oscar. 

"We've done a great job as a team today and it was the result that we wanted. 

"Oscar deserved it, but we are doing what we have to do. I thank him and the team and we had great pace so I'm looking forward to qualifying and the race tomorrow.

"It felt good, we were clearly quicker than the guys behind so it was just difficult in the sprint race with lots to manage and push and that kind of thing but we executed it well."

Leclerc finished fourth ahead of Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz, with George Russell in sixth ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Red Bull's Sergio Perez. Lewis Hamilton was down in 11th place.

