Saturday, May 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Monaco Beat Lille For 8th Straight Win, Move To Second Place In French Ligue 1

Monaco are level on points with Marseille in Ligue 1 but lead on goal difference ahead of the latter's game against Lorient Sunday.

Monaco Beat Lille For 8th Straight Win, Move To Second Place In French Ligue 1
Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, right, celebrates a goal against Lille during their Ligue 1 match at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, May 6, 2022. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 May 2022 11:49 am

France midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni scored twice as Monaco won at Lille 2-1 to notch an eighth straight win and move up to second place in the French league. (More Football News)

Monaco is level on points with Marseille but leads on goal difference ahead of Marseille's game at Lorient on Sunday. 

Second spot secures automatic qualification for next season's Champions League, and there are two rounds remaining after this weekend.

Related stories

Liverpool Vs Real Madrid, Champions League Final: It's Jurgen Klopp Vs Carlo Ancelotti Showdown In Paris

PSG’s Record-Tying 10th French Ligue 1 Title Has Bittersweet Taste

Lionel Messi-less PSG Suffer Humiliating Defeat At Monaco; Rennes, Montpellier Win - French Ligue 1 Highlights

Tchouaméni scored his first from just outside the penalty area in the 42nd minute, after being set up by Monaco's 21-goal top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder and shooting past goalkeeper Léo Jardim.

English midfielder Angel Gomes equalized midway through the second half for 10th-placed Lille, last season's champion. 

Tchouaméni netted again with a long-distance strike from 25 meters in the 75th after Brazilian Caio Henrique teed him up.

Monaco has not looked back since dominating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 at home in March, and the mid-season hiring of coach Philippe Clement to replace Niko Kovac looks like paying off.

Tags

Sports Football Monaco Lille Ligue 1 Aurelien Tchouameni Marseille Champions League
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read