‘Show Myself In My Full Glory’ – Tagir Khalilov Promises Impressive Showing Against Kongthoranee

The hard-hitting Russian plans to put on a show against Kongthoranee on October 4.

“Samingpri” Tagir Khalilov is ready to venture into enemy territory and take out one of Thailand’s most dangerous fighters at ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video.

The Russian striking ace will square off with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai contest at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, October 4, and he vows to leave a big impression on the U.S. primetime audience.

As a Russian National Muay Thai Champion and veteran of seven electrifying fights in ONE, “Samingpri” has cemented himself as one of his division’s toughest competitors, boasting victories over a number of Thailand’s top talents.

Khalilov knows he’s in for a big challenge against Kongthoranee, who put together an incredible seven-fight winning streak before falling short against two-sport ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his most recent outing.

Still, the Russian feels prepared for his foe’s trademark southpaw weapons and believes he will have the advantage at range against the hard-hitting Sor Sommai athlete:

“It’s going to be a tough fight, and I’ll have to work hard. He’s good with his left leg and can deliver strong kicks to the head. He’s also solid in the clinch and has good elbows.

“I’ll try to keep the fight at a distance and use my signature style to out-fight him. It won’t be easy. It’ll be a hard-fought match.”

As a two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion, Kongthoranee has some serious accolades on paper.

Khalilov, though, isn’t intimidated by his opponent’s resume. After all, he’s already gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Superlek, long-reigning flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon, and four-time Muay Thai World Champion Yodlekpet Or Atchariya.

What’s more, “Samingpri” is confident that his style of striking translates better to ONE’s ruleset when compared to traditional Muay Thai:

“Regarding him being a Rajadamnern champion, I’m already used to fighting highly decorated opponents. I’ve faced fighters like Superlek, Rodtang, and Yodlekpet, so it’s nothing new to me, and it doesn’t scare or stop me.

“Also, the Muay Thai competition where they were champions is a little different from what we have in ONE Championship now. The work here is different, the timing is different, and the small gloves change everything. It’s no longer classic Muay Thai, so to speak.”

A true professional, Khalilov is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for ONE Fight Night 25.

While he’s not about to reveal the specifics of his game plan, he says he’ll have some tricks up his sleeve on October 4:

“My coach and I always come up with some ‘tricks’ and focus on specific details for each opponent. Every fighter is unique, and you have to find the right approach for each one.

“We’ll be trying things out, and I’ll look for openings during the fight. Fans should definitely look forward to my comeback, and I’ll show myself in my full glory.”

Khalilov Hungry For Rematch With Rodtang

It’s no secret that Tagir Khalilov, like any other athlete on ONE’s roster of global superstars, is gunning for 26 pounds of gold.

Over the past few years, he’s faced the absolute best strikers on the planet and, despite experiencing mixed results, he’s proven he belongs among the flyweight upper echelon.

With that in mind, the Russian is optimistic that he can fight his way toward a shot at the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title:

“I think my position in ONE is pretty solid. I’ve fought some of the best fighters in my weight class, and people know me as a strong, skilled fighter. Even though I’ve lost to top-tier opponents, I’ve always shown character, resilience, and a determination to win. So, I believe I have good prospects in this organization.

“The main thing is to keep working on my mistakes, move forward, and never give up. That’s the most important thing in our sport. The only way is up, as they say. No going back.”

Sitting atop the flyweight ranks is dominant titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangon. Khalilov collided with “The Iron Man” in his promotional debut back in 2021, where he dropped a narrow split decision in an unforgettable kickboxing clash.

“Samingpri” remains hungry for a rematch with the Thai sensation and knows that a win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai will be a massive step in that direction.

He added:

“This fight is another challenge for me. I want to get back on a winning streak and move forward, aiming for the title. My main goal in ONE Championship right now is a rematch with Rodtang. I want to take his belt.”

